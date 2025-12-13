RABZ 9 goes down at Sound Forge

Le Shaun Moreno, right, on the attack against Nicholas Elliot in a Rabz 7 title fight at Sound Forge, Mucurapo, on May 24. -

The RABZ 9 Annual Christmas Fight Night will be held at Sound Forge in Mucurapo, on December 13, from 7 pm-1 am.

"This year's event delivers both kickboxing and MMA action, headlined by a number of championship showdowns and a historic trilogy fight," a media release by RABZ Fight Promotions said.

Three fights will headline the night's action after six preliminary bouts are held.

A heavyweight title showdown in the 200+ weight class between TT's Liam Chin Choy and Cuban Yuray Preval will provide entertainment.

Newly-crowned champion Zachary Gonsalves returns to defend his belt against TT’s Damani Adams in the featherweight 145-pound division.

After splitting their first two meetings, Le Shaun Moreno and Joshua James will finally settle it in an MMA 170-pound middleweight matchup.

Fight card:

Prelims:

Varenyam Maharaj vs Levi Salloum (165lbs, middleweight)

Samuel Negrin vs Emmanuel Jugmohan (190lbs, catchweight)

Alexi Mc Deigan vs Aaimar John (145 lbs featherweight)

Micah Espinet vs Tyle Neptune (130lbs, featherweight)

Olujimi Bradshaw vs Joshua Besson (130lbs, featherweight)

Nevin Byer vs Aiden Rampaul (145 lbs featherweight)

Main card:

Zachary Gonsalves vs Damani Adams (145 lbs featherweight Title)

Joshua James vs Le Shaun Moreno (170 lbs, MMA welterweight)

Liam Chin Choy vs Yuray Preval (200+, heavyweight)