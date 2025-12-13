Padarath knocks Young over Xmas party expenses claims

Minister of Public Utilities and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Barry Padarath. - File photo

GOVERNMENT ministers are using their own money to help buy food and drink for government employees at end-of-year Christmas functions, says Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Barry Padarath.

He was responding to claims made by Port of Spain North/St Ann's West MP Stuart Young on December 13.

Young, in a social media post, slammed what he described as the government's contempt for citizens while encouraging its supporters to engage in unnecessary extravagance.

In a Facebook post on December 13, the former prime minister and energy minister said, "The UNC government has fired tens of thousands of our most vulnerable citizens who depended on employment in Cepep, URP, Reforestation, HDC and other contract positions throughout the public service since coming into office."

The same government, he continued, "instructed that ministries and state companies reduce expenditure and numerous companies."

Young said, "Including those that actually make money, via profit, for example, NGC and Heritage have cancelled end-of-year activities for staff."

He added, "Yet there are some in government who seem not to have received the 'memo' as they are having extravagant, vulgar and expensive functions and parties, rubbing their contempt, and disregard in the faces of those who at this time do not even know where their next meal will come from."

Young's post was accompanied by photos from the Christmas luncheon held by the OPM at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, on December 12. Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar appears in some of those photos, taking pictures with guests, including music artiste Yung Bredda (Akhenaton Lewis)."

There was also a photo of Padarath eating a doubles at a function hosted by the Public Utilities Ministry.

He said, "I condemn these actions of the UNC government and the pain that they have intentionally and heartlessly inflicted on tens of thousands and ask that we remember, and do whatever we can, to assist those who may be in need at this time."

Approximately 11,000 people were fired when Cepep was terminated earlier this year. The programme began in 2002 under the PNM and has continued to operate until after the April 28 general election, which the UNC won.

Last week, Rural Development and Local Government Minister Khadijah Ameen appeared to confirm what was reported to be a leaked cabinet note that proposed the creation of a National Programme for the Upkeep of Public Spaces under her ministry.

The document claimed it will run as a pilot project from December 15 to March 13, 2026, to boost the capacity of municipal corporations to maintain cemeteries, recreation grounds, community centres, school grounds and other public spaces.

Ameen insisted the programme is not Cepep under a different name.

In response to Young's claims, Padarath said in a Facebook post, and later in a video, that Young's comments were "disgusting and abrasive attitude towards public servants."

"The performances at Christmas events at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and MPU (Ministry of Public Utilities) were done by artistes contracted by the PNM under TSTT as brand ambassadors."

"No funds from the OPM or MPU were paid to the artistes. Instead, they were asked to perform since they were already brand ambassadors for the state. They graciously agreed. I have confirmed this with the CEO of TSTT," he said.

Padarath noted that in both instances, "ministers assisted by dipping into their own pockets to subsidise food and beverage at the event."

He described such things as strange to Young "in terms of caring for the ordinary man and woman out there, but this was the approach we took to appreciate those who work with us."

Padarath accused Young of "shamelessly attempting to play politics with public servants."

He asked if Young is saying that the state cannot purchase a reasonable meal for staff who work long hours, weekends, leaving their families undone.