NUGFW seeks early meeting with CPO

In this file photo, NUGFW president general Christopher Streete, at the union's head office on Henry Street, Port of Spain. -

THE National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUFGW) is seeking an early meeting with Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) Lt Cmdr Dr Daryl Dindial to secure a ten per cent wage increase for the daily-paid workers it represents.

NUGFW president-general Christopher Streete made this comment in a video posted on Facebook on December 13.

After noting the CPO takes directives from Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo, Streete said the union wrote to Tancoo recently to request a meeting with the CPO early in January.

He was optimistic that this meeting would happen.

"We are looking for an early settlement. We will settle and we will be entitled to our back pay."

Streete said the NUFGW represents daily-paid workers in several important entities.

These include the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), regional health authorities (RHAs) and 12 of the 14 local government corporations in Trinidad, excluding the San Fernando and Port of Spain City Corporations.

Streete said daily-paid workers are among the lowest earning workers in TT and deserve a pay increase.

He urged workers represented by NUGFW not to be misled by any rumours they hear in the public domain.

"There are some troublesome folks out there who are attempting to mislead you in what is going to happen in the ten per cent and in the negotiations in general. We are concentrating on delivering for you."

Streete reminded workers that money has no expiry date.

He also advised them that whenever they receive their back pay, not all of it should be spent.

Streete said the NUGFW resisted the four per cent wage increase that was being offered to them under the former PNM administration.

He added, "As a result of refusing it, better things are on the horizon."

The Public Services Association (PSA) and the CPO signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) on December 2 for the bargaining periods of 2014-2016 and 2017-2019, including a ten per cent wage increase with new salary payments starting in January 2026 and retroactive allowances from January 1, 2014.

Part of their back pay is expected to be paid before Christmas.