'Man up' is problematic

THE EDITOR: There is a growing sense of disrespect and discomfort within the realm of gender relations.

Gender relations refer to the social, cultural, and economic interactions and power dynamics between people based on their gender identity. In other words, gender relations describe how men and women relate to one another in society, and how those relationships are shaped by norms, roles, language, and access to resources.

Unfortunately, the society has normalised this misandry. The "man-up" phraseology is problematic. The phrase becomes more of a problem when used by women to describe men. Our culture has been rather permissive in facilitating a specific class of women to use man up to describe the male of the specie. Such categories of women are usually those in positions of power and authority.

These verbal attacks on men have been ongoing without impunity. The double standard in the construction of gender relations needs to stop. The interrogation of this harmful and spiteful phrase is damaging not only to men, but also to women. It implies that courage, strength, emotional intelligence, resilience, or emotional control is inherently masculine traits, which is both unfair to men and exclusionary to everyone else.

On the other hand, the phrase also implies that women are incapable of strength or resilience. Man up is often used to belittle or emasculate men in situations of hierarchical power structures. Describing men with the phrase man up is discriminatory and reinforces harmful stereotypes. It carries implicit assumptions about gender.

In a world where men are already under pressure, the man-up remark places additional pressure on men to suppress their vulnerability and discourage healthy emotional expression.

Language shapes culture and thought. When we move away from gendered idioms, we help dismantle stereotypes and create space for healthier, more inclusive expressions of strength and resilience.

Phrases like man up serves to normalise rigid gender roles, and stigmatise emotional openness. Importantly, such a phrase impacts the workplace dynamics, relationships and even mental health outcomes.

There ought to be more sensitive training in the workplace regarding the use of phrases with hidden biases. Such words can also negatively affect productivity levels. We must be more careful regarding how we use language loaded with our gender and cultural biases.

Let us be purposeful concerning how we relate to each other. Let us be intentional as it relates to the pursuit of gender equality within the society. Gender equality is not a one-way pathway. May respect and dignity be the pillars of the new foundation for a new culture.

WAYNE CAMPBELL

