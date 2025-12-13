Local golf pro Peter “Scorpion” Lutchmansingh dies

Peter “Scorpion” Lutchmansingh -

VIDIA RAMPHAL

The local golf community is mourning the loss of Peter “Scorpion” Lutchmansingh, one of the country’s most accomplished and beloved professionals.

Lutchmansingh died on the morning of December 12 after ailing for some time.

St Andrew’s Golf Club, where Lutchmansingh mentored generations of young golfers, hailed him as one of the best golfers of his era.

“Peter’s journey in golf began in 1955, when he started as a young caddy. From those humble beginnings, he rose to become one of the most respected golfers in the Caribbean,” read a statement from the St Andrew’s Golf Club.

“He stood among the top three golfers in the Caribbean of his era, competing alongside legends like Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus.”

As a player, Lutchmansingh was renowned for his creativity, exemplified by his remarkable shot at the Jamaica Open in the 1960s.

Facing an impossible chip from a cramped position close to a wall, Lutchmansingh clipped the ball off the wall, sending it onto the green and into the hole.

Byer Maraj, who is said to have seen the shot, would give Lutchmansingh the name by which many still knew him, “Scorpion.”

Lutchmansingh’s unorthodox, but deadly putting style, was another iconic aspect of his game.

“Peter was also known for his distinctly unorthodox putting style, always striking with the heel of the putter and the toe lifted – yet deadly consistent,” St Andrew’s stated. “On the greens he was never to be underestimated; his precision, touch, and calm under pressure made “Scorpion” an even more fitting name.”

At St Andrew’s, Lutchmansingh influenced the careers of generations of young golfers – shaping their lives, careers and the history of TT golf in the process.

After spending more than 60 years at Moka, Lutchmansingh devoted his attention to Tobago, where he worked with “Let’s Learn to Golf Tobago,” a non-profit organisation formed in 2021.

Founder Arifa Bansal said of Lutchmansingh, “Coach Peter was more than a coach – he was a mentor, a friend, and a guiding light to our juniors and our entire LLGT family. His kindness, patience, dedication, and love for the game touched every life he encountered.”

St Andrew’s Golf Club offered sincere condolences to Lutchmansingh’s family and friends, and the indelible mark he made on golf in TT.

“Peter “Scorpion” Lutchmansingh leaves behind an extraordinary legacy – one of talent, humility, mentorship, and lifelong dedication to the game he loved.”