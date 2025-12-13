Lemon loaf with glaze for home bakers (with orange variation)

NAOMI ANDERSON

A good lemon loaf should be simple, bright and full of fresh citrus flavour. This recipe is written with home bakers in mind, using easy measurements and ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen. The texture is soft and tender, the crumb is moist and the lemon flavour comes through beautifully thanks to the combination of zest and juice.

If you prefer orange over lemon, you can turn this into an orange loaf by replacing the lemon zest and juice with the same amount of orange zest and juice. It works just as well and brings a warm, sweet citrus flavour.

This loaf is perfect for breakfast, tea time or a small weekend treat. Enjoy it plain or finish it with a simple citrus glaze once it has cooled completely.

Lemon loaf recipe (Orange loaf if using orange)

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

pinch of salt

1 cup yoghurt (plain)

2 large eggs

5 tbsp unsalted butter, melted and cooled

¼ cup oil

2 tbsp lemon or orange zest

¼ cup fresh lemon or orange juice

1¼ cups white sugar

½ tsp vanilla extract

1½ tsp lemon or orange extract

Optional glaze:

1 cup icing sugar

2-3 tbsp lemon juice or orange juice

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C).

Line a loaf pan with parchment or lightly grease it.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt.

In another bowl, whisk the yoghurt, eggs, melted butter, oil, zest, lemon/orange juice, sugar, vanilla and extract until smooth.

Pour the wet mixture into the dry ingredients and whisk until the batter is smooth with no lumps.

Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan and smooth the top.

Bake for about 45 minutes, then loosely cover with foil and bake another 20 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.

Let the loaf cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then transfer to a rack.

Allow it to cool completely before adding the glaze.

For the glaze, whisk the icing sugar with the lemon or orange juice until thick and smooth.

Spread over the cooled loaf and let it drip down the sides.

Chef’s note

Fresh lemon zest is where most of the flavour comes from. Don’t skip it.

Mix the batter just until everything comes together. Overmixing can make the loaf dense.

Baking times vary. If the top browns too quickly, cover with foil earlier.

For a twist, add poppy seeds, blueberries or a bit of shredded coconut.

Swap lemon zest and juice for orange zest and juice to make a bright, fragrant orange loaf.

Naomi Anderson is the founder of Unicakery, a baking studio and workshop space in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. With over 12 years of professional pastry experience, Anderson has built Unicakery into a hub for speciality cakes, desserts and hands-on culinary education. Today, she continues to inspire through community-driven classes, mentorship, and creative desserts. Visit all social media platforms at @unicakery or www.unicakery.com.