Keston Howell named new BATT executive director

Keston Howell -

The Bankers’ Association of TT (BATT) has announced Keston Howell as the new executive director of the association.

Howell succeeds Kelly Bute-Seaton who served BATT in the role for ten years.

A release from BATT said Howell brings more than three decades of leadership experience in several areas in the financial services sector to the association.

“Mr Howell served in senior roles within major financial institutions and actively contributed to industry development through his involvement with key sector bodies, including the Securities Dealers Association of TT (SDATT) and the Association of TT Insurance Companies (ATTIC).

“His work with these organisations has strengthened his understanding of the interconnectedness of the financial services sector and positioned him as a respected advocate for transparent, responsible, and consumer-centred financial services,” the release said.

The release said Howell will lead BATT’s strategic plans to deepen public engagement, enhance financial literacy, promote revitalisation of the national economy, champion solutions that facilitate ease of doing business and promote the continued modernisation of the financial system through digital transformation.

“Mr Howell remains committed to ensuring that the banking sector continues to play a meaningful role in national development – supporting economic growth, technological advancement and long-term financial stability for all citizens,” the release said.