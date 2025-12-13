Kaitlyn Darwent, Orielle Martin make bright start to SSFL combine

Daneelyah Salandy, left, walks with Murray State College's assistant coach Grace Houchin during the SSFL/NLP combine at the TTDF Reserves Ground, Macqueripe, on December 12. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

Versatile defender Kaitlyn Darwent and attacking midfielder Orielle Martin are seen as two of the brightest, young talents in women's football in TT. And on the first day of the Football Combine and Showcase which is a collaborative effort between the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) and Next Level Performance TT (NLP), Darwent, Martin, and a host of other boys and girls across the SSFL caught the eye of US collegiate scouts from Butler Community College and Murray State College at the TTDF Reserve Grounds in Macqueripe, on December 12.

SSFL president Merere Gonzales and TT women's football team coach Damian Briggs were also present for the start of the proceedings which saw the girls' cohort of approximately 30 players getting the session under way.

An intense boys' session, which saw players such as St Anthony's College flanker Jaeden Bobb, Malick Secondary standout Jacquan Phillip, St Benedict's College playmaker Josiah Ochoa and the Fatima College pair of Josiah Fernandes and Thomas Decle in the thick of the action, commenced around midday.

Junior Galvan, the assistant coach of the women's football programme at Butler Community College was on hand to assess the talent on display, along with Murray State College's Grace Houchin, who serves as the assistant for her school's men's and women's programmes. Both Galvan and Houchin were impressed with some of the attributes shown on the opening day of the combine which closes on December 14 and are hopeful of building connections with SSFL players which could bear fruit as early as next year.

"I just want to find players who can come in and make a difference. We want difference-makers, and at the end of the day, everybody wants to find those," Galvan told Newsday. "I've seen aggressiveness, which is something that you always want to find. There's been some really, really good ideas on and off the ball. And so for me, I think that's some of the things I've caught."

On December 1, Darwent and Martin turned out for TT's women's team in their opening match of the Concacaf W Qualifiers which resulted in a 5-0 win away to Barbados. An in the Macqueripe heat, it didn't take long for the St Joseph's Convent Port of Spain and Bishop Anstey East students to show their worth.

"Orielle today was really, really technical. I thought she did some really good things," Galvan said. "Same thing with Kaitlyn defensively. Like, she was a really good left back, being able to be patient and just read the moments of when to go and defend."

Houchin, who welcomed midfielder Elijah Camacho to the Murray State programme earlier this year, said she was impressed with the former Fatima player's ability and attitude to rebound from an early-season injury and is now looking for players with a similar type of mindset at this combine. While pleased with some of the physical and technical qualities of the players, she said she's also keeping a keen eye on those intangibles.

"I want to see more characteristics. I want to see how they act when they lose the ball," Houchin said. "How do they talk to their teammates? If they are centre back, are they telling their (teammates) to push up?

"Is the goalkeeper talking to people? Are we telling our teammates to turn? I more look for things that we shouldn't be having to coach in a college level."

For Houchin, the physical attributes is just as important as the communication skills shown by players on the field and their ability to motivate their teammates.

"If you're coachable and you care about the sport and you're passionate about it, you can build on it. You can always get your strength up. You can get your speed up. You can get your passes better. That's always something that if you care about the sport, you're able to get worked on."

Though still in preliminary talks with Darwent and her parents, Houchin expressed a desire to have the SJCPoS skipper to Murray State as early as next year.

Among the other players to catch the eye of Houchin on the opening day were Scarlett Cole, Kimora Mitchell and Daneelyah Salandy, and they will be keen to show that quality again when the combine continues from 9 am in Macqueripe on December 13.