Hugs, bombs in narco-war

-

THE EDITOR: Let’s not miss the irony.

A narco-president (former) from Honduras gets a hug and a hall pass.

A sovereign state with oil reserves gets sanctions, sabotage, and sudden “accidental” airstrikes.

And here’s the punchline: The same administration pardoning actual drug lords is the one claiming moral superiority over everyone else. All while lecturing Latin America about cleaning up its act.

Maybe it’s time we all stop buying the fairy tale. Because this isn’t about drugs. It never was.

And pretending it is? Well, that might be the most addictive lie of all.

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas