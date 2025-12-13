How a Christmas tree saved Mr Bernard

Dara E Healy -

Dara E Healy

Life is a stage

And we are the actors

And everybody have a part to play

– Brother Valentino, Life is a Stage

MR BERNARD felt angry and humiliated. People were laughing at the Christmas tree in the square, saying how cheap and low he was. Mr William Bernard was one of the wealthiest people around. Over the years, his little parlour had grown into a major grocery store. Yet, in spite of his success, he always refused to support any efforts to bring Christmas cheer to the children and families in the community. Now this year when he finally gave in, people had the audacity to say that he "skimp" on the tree lights. Mr Bernard limped home in a rage.

He sat in the gallery on his favourite rocking chair. Whenever he was upset, he listened to Brother Valentino. “The struggle gets longer and longer/Every brother is not a brother.” Eventually he drifted off to sleep, Soon, he felt a sharp heat all around him. He saw himself as a child in his bedroom in the small house. “Willy! Willy!” His mother called out to him. The Christmas tree was on fire and the place was filling with smoke and flames.

His mother tried to put out the fire with the little water they had, but she was soon overwhelmed by the smoke. Little William was coughing and crying, terrified at what was happening. His mother decided to save her son and whatever valuables she could, so she pushed him out of the door.

“Hold on Willy. Meh purse!” She ran back into the house. “No mammy!” He tried to go after her, but he fell, twisting his ankle – crack! Neighbours came out and pulled him away from the house. One tried to enter, but the heat and flames were too much. “Mammy!” Ms Irene from across the street, lifted him up and pulled his face into her bosom. As the fire sirens wailed, little William knew that his mother was not going to come out of the house.

Mr Bernard never celebrated Christmas again. Every year he refused to donate any gifts for the children or do anything to create Christmas cheer. He paid his two workers a basic wage and would not close the store any earlier than four o’clock on Christmas Eve.

As he tossed and shifted in his chair, Mr Bernard saw the beautiful face of his mother smiling at him. “You have to let me go Willy. Enjoy your Christmas, is time.”

“Mammy!” Mr Bernard shouted himself awake, drenched in perspiration. He decided to go to the store to make sure his employees Joe and Cindy locked up properly. He sucked his teeth when he saw a light on at the back. As he limped painfully towards the storeroom, he heard voices.

He was convinced his employees were ill-speaking him. However, he heard Joe telling Cindy that his son was sick and may not make it through Christmas. Joe said he was afraid to ask for time off to be with his son as he did not want to lose his job. Mr Bernard stood in the darkness of the store, ashamed. Suddenly, he knew what to do.

Joe and Cindy could not decide if they were more afraid of this cheerful version of Mr Bernard. He hummed and busied himself, surprisingly, not relying much on his cane for support. He paid a mike-man to announce a Christmas surprise in the square at 8 pm. People arrived sniggering and suspicious, but when Mr Bernard plugged in the tree, there was a gasp. It was the most beautiful tree they had ever seen. And they never found out that he also paid for the best care for Joe’s son, so that they could enjoy many more Christmases together as a family.

Mr Bernard sat in his rocking chair listening to Brother Valentino’s Ah Wo – Brand New Revolution – “All our children we must protect them/Change the education system/Revolutionise the young minds/Leaders of future times.” He felt his mother sit next to him, “The tree beautiful Willy,” she said. “Thank you.” “Merry Christmas mammy...”

His mother’s smiling face faded, but every year after he lit the Christmas tree in the square, she would come and sit with him for a while. The tree had brought Christmas back into his life. It was the healing he needed.

Dara E Healy is a performing artist and founder of the Idakeda Group, a cultural organisation dedicated to empowering communities through the arts