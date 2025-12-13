Have we given youth soft skills needed to succeed?

THE EDITOR: Across TT many young people are trying to find work that matches their qualifications, yet the journey from school to employment remains challenging. Even when they hold certificates, diplomas, degrees or training, some employers often say something feels to be missing.

What they are describing doesn’t pertain to talent or ambition, but the quieter set of abilities that shape how a person interacts with others, manages stress, communicates, adapts and carries themself in a workplace. These soft skills are becoming some of the biggest obstacles for youth who already face the challenge of limited job opportunity, high competition and the growing mismatch between what they studied and what employers are hiring for.

I’ve seen first-hand youth employees in the workspace unsure of how to handle disagreement or respond to pressure and the situation has often been misunderstood by some as laziness or indiscipline. Yet these are skills that develop through consistent exposure, guidance and practice.

Many households are stretched thin and parents are juggling long hours or multiple jobs. Teachers are managing large classrooms where emotional development cannot always receive focused attention unless we adjust our strategy to embed social and emotional learning in the classroom. However, that’s another story for another time.

Community spaces that once helped young people learn teamwork, leadership and accountability do not function as consistently as they once did. So we end up with young adults who are "bright" and capable but have not had enough chances to strengthen the everyday interpersonal skills that working life demands.

It's easy to forget how overwhelming the school-to-work transition can feel. A young person may leave Form Five, Six or university believing their qualifications will open the door, only to discover that interviews test confidence, workplaces expect teamwork and customers expect patience and emotional control.

Many are stepping into environments that are fast-paced, unfamiliar and sometimes unforgiving, and without guidance this can quickly lead to discouragement. Some start to doubt themselves even though the issue is not their ability, but the lack of support structures that help them grow into the working world.

If we want to see a change, we need to think about how young people actually learn these skills. They learn them when educators intentionally give space for collaboration and leadership in the classroom. They learn them in communities where sport, youth groups and creative spaces encourage interaction, responsibility and communication.

They learn them when adults around them model respect, self-control and problem-solving. They learn them when workplaces offer simple readiness programmes or mentorship, showing youth what professional behaviour looks like instead of assuming they know.

They learn them in homes where caregivers are supported with resources that help them guide their children through conflict, disappointment and decision-making.

None of this requires complex policy. However, it does require intention, patience and a national understanding that emotional and social competence grows gradually.

As a nation we often focus on exam passes, qualifications and technical skills which are important, but they are only one part of what shapes a confident and employable young adult. The ability to manage emotions, communicate clearly, think through problems and relate to others has a direct influence on whether a young person can secure and maintain a job.

These skills affect productivity, teamwork and even safety. They influence how a young person sees themself and how they feel stepping into the world. The soft-skills gap isn’t a flaw in our youth. It reflects the pressures families face, the heavy demand on teachers and the disappearance of some of the community structures that once nurtured these qualities.

If we want to help youth move more confidently from school to work, we must create environments that build them up rather than judge them for what they were never properly taught.

Every young person deserves the chance to grow into their potential. When we invest in their emotional and social development, we strengthen not only their prospects, but the future workforce and communities of our country.

KWASI CUDJOE

social impact consultant