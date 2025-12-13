Fireworks law will not stop mayhem

A fireworks display. - File photo

THE EDITOR: The new fireworks law is asinine. Old Year's brings the greatest distress and causes the greatest harm. The government has nothing to boast about in this regard.

It has pandered to the financial interests of the fireworks importers and provided a legitimate basis to the expected mayhem on Old Year's Night, just like the PNM before it. It has shown scant regard for the deleterious effects of fireworks on both animal and human life.

A baby having died on Divali night apparently does not matter, as well as the thousands of dogs that have died over the past two decades due to the unrestricted use of fireworks. It's instructive that the PNM also supported this impotent legislation, but that's not surprising since when governing the country it did nothing to reform the legislation.

Reform means improvement. There is no improvement here, just a bill that was probably drafted by fireworks importers themselves, as it serves to protect only their interests. There is no balance here. It's a legitimisation of mayhem.

Both parties have demonstrated who they truly support by coming together to back this insult-to-common-sense bill. We are definitely not red and ready and yellow is definitely not the code.

Red is the volumes of blood shed on our nation's roadways from animals being bounced down on Old Year's Night and yellow is the cowardice of the government that failed to have the moral courage to pass legislation in this instance for the common good.

The longest rope has an end. So enjoy the boom for as long as you can. Divine jurisprudence will have the final say in the absence of responsible governance.

MICHAEL JATTAN

Diego Martin