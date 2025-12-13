Ex-Cepep workers sceptical of new Upkeep programme

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Khadijah Ameen. - File photo

MINISTER of Local Government Khadijah Ameen publicly confirmed plans to launch a new public works programme but flatly told members of the public not to expect it to be a replica of the Cepep programme, in a statement from her ministry on December 11.

About 11,000 individuals had lost their jobs at the termination of 300 contractors in Cepep (alongside URP firings), even as the government argued it was fighting corruption. One Cepep contractor attempted legal action against the government but failed in court.

On December 11, a seemingly leaked Cabinet note had outlined the government's plans to create a National Programme for the Upkeep of Public Spaces under the ministry.

It is due to run from December 15 to March 13, 2026, the note said.

The programme would boost the capacity of municipal corporations to maintain cemeteries, recreation grounds, community centres, school grounds and other public spaces, the note said.

Teams would be engaged as pilot projects for 13 weeks, and operate in the north western, eastern, central and southern regions of Trinidad.

The note said each team would cost $2,976 daily or $193,440 for the full 13-week period. The note detailed daily pay levels including a regional co-ordinator ($352), maintenance supervisor ($278) and compliance checker ($278).

Ameen seemed to confirm the veracity of the note by referring to "a leaked Cabinet note."

She insisted that contrary to social media reports, the new programme was "not a Cepep replacement."

Ameen declared, "It is a fresh, results-driven initiative designed to strengthen manpower at municipal corporations, pay a decent wage, and operate without political middlemen, patronage or criminal elements, as was associated with Cepep."

She said the programme was grounded in the UNC's philosophy under Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar that the government must deliver results with transparency and integrity.

Ameen said workers would be hired directly through the ministry, which removes political intermediaries and ghost gangs.

"Teams will be assigned to municipal corporations with proper attendance records, performance checks, and financial controls, ensuring communities receive tangible, measurable work."

The measure will support local government bodies with the requisite tools and manpower to serve residents, which the government accused its predecessors of undermining.

The statement advised this was a pilot project, and discussions are continuing with the relevant trade unions, municipalities and other stakeholders to improve the ministry's delivery.

Newsday sent further queries to Ameen but up to press time received no response.

Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation chairman Josiah Austin reckoned the ministry's initiative to be inadequate, in a text sent to Newsday.

"I note the recently announced programme for the upkeep of public spaces (UPS) by the Minister of Rural Development and Local Government and acknowledge the provision of 24 personnel to the Tunapuna Piarco Regional Corporation (TPRC)." He said while any support to address the recent challenges in maintaining our public spaces since the closure of the Cepep company was welcomed, the allocation "was unfortunately grossly inadequate for a region as large and as demanding as TPRC."

Austin said, "Sustainable improvement requires resources that match the scale of the responsibility.

"I urge the ministry to reassess the distribution of manpower and funding to ensure that all regions especially those with extensive geographic coverage are properly equipped to deliver the level of service the public deserves."

Newsday sent queries to several members of the opposition but up to press time received no reply.

Newsday spoke three former Cepep workers.

Ms A told Newsday, "It sounds like temporary." She said she was hoping the government would rehire ex-Cepep workers. Asked if she had detected any sign that this would be the case, she said no. "I just see them advertise on Facebook but I do not know what is the procedure."

Newsday asked how the mass firings from Cepep had affected people she knew.

Ms A replied, "That affected plenty of people.

"It affected me real dread, finance-wise. It is very hard."

She said she had worked at Cepep for many years before being laid off.

"Some people ain't coping well at all. They bawling 'Pressure!'

"I find they should rehire them back."

Ms B told Newsday she has been struggling since she found herself and her husband laid off from Cepep. "I am owing everybody," she lamented.

Of the new scheme she said, "I believe Carnival is coming up and the government will need people to clean the stage and the savannah etcetera."

Asked if the announcement had filled her with hope for employment, she said, "I don't think so."

Saying she was fed-up of politics in Cepep, Ms B said, "UNC people might get first preference."

Asked if she had heard of the scheme in the morning news online, she said a colleague had sent it to her and someone else.

"With politics, I am not too interested in working in that kind of position again."

Asked if it was hard to get self-employment such as selling pies, she said yes. "People will be glad to get permanent jobs."

Ms B said since being fired from Cepep she had underwent a personal medical challenge, having been in hospital 12 days.

"I am not getting through with my NIS forms, even though the company had signed them. The system is just terrible right now."

She said she was struggling to take care of her two teenagers and her baby. "Plenty of people are unemployed. Some are worse off then me."

Newsday asked Ms C about news of the new scheme, but she replied, "Humph!"

She said, "It is not a long term promise.

"For my area no-one has been called, yet it begins on December 15 next week."

She said many people living near Port of Spain had registered with the government in the period jobs were advertised on its website.

"A few people said they have been called, but I am not sure it is under this programme.

"I am not sure they (government) are reaching the people on the ground who have lost all their wages."

Ms C was concerned that the programme allegedly might not accept applicants over 60 years old.

"There are people age 60 who have not met the requirements of the NIB (National Insurance Board), a vast number."

She reckoned the jobs situation was politicised.

Newsday asked about the impact of the Cepep firings.

Ms C said, "It has impacted the whole city." She said she has many friends who vend and they had been hurt by Cepep situation.

"Those people who lost wages were the spenders in the community.

"For vendors it is tough. Stores are closing at 3.30 pm on a Friday in town."

She was hopeful the government would need to hire cleaners for events at Carnival.

"Yet even if they are calling people for jobs, it is 15 weeks. Temporary.

"Personally, it is not a great hope. People also have to live after the Carnival period."