Angostura launches 420 rum drink in Suriname

Chairman of Angostura Holdings Ltd Gary Hunt, right, and Minister of Caricom and Foreign Affairs Sean Sobers speak to the media at the House of Angostura warehouse, Laventille, on December 12. - Lincoln Holder

Angostura’s 420 beverage – its premium rum drink – is on its way to Suriname.

The Angostura Group, following a media conference on December 12, sent its first shipment to the country, noting the products expansion across the region.

In his speech, Angostura group chairman Gary Hunt said the shipment was a milestone in Angostura’s journey in regional expansion.

“420 represents a bold evolution in our portfolio. While our iconic bitters and award-winning rums remain the foundation of our global reputation, 420 signals Angostura’s deliberate entry into the ready-to-drink segment – a category shaped by modern consumers who want convenience, quality and flavour in one experience.”

He said although the drink has only recently been launched, it has quickly made a mark across the region, hitting markets in Antigua, Barbados, the BVI, Dominica, St Lucia, Grenada, St Kitts and St Vincent.

“Demand has exceeded our expectations, proving that 420 resonates with today’s Caribbean consumer,” he said.

Speaking to the media afterwards, Hunt said Angostura is making innovations in its portfolio to connect with younger generations such as millennials and Gen Z, who are gravitating toward ready-to-drink products.

“Innovation is what drives Angostura. So we are looking at the trends carefully and we are responding to those trends. We are a commercial company and we see a commercial benefit there so we are pushing our resources in that area and in other areas.”

He said Angostura is leveraging its centuries of experience in blending and production to provide customers with “better vibes and better taste.”

“It comes down to the product. Angostura has master blenders within our organisation. Among the best in the world. They are sought after all over the world. We are using our blending capacity, capability, knowledge and know-how to leverage that into a really good product.”

Feature speaker, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Sean Sobers, said Angostura’s flexibility and innovation continues to serve as an example to other manufacturers in the ways to remain relevant and on the cutting edge of industry.

“By leveraging these new demands and markets, Angostura continues to place local goods on foreign shelves, while exploring options for attracting investment and strengthening global business connections,” he said.

He added that the government puts significant value on commercial diplomacy which includes the realising of interests for the government as well as the private sector.

“I am sure that you would agree that commercial diplomacy is most effective through strengthened public-private sector partnerships. It is our hope to recalibrate the work of our overseas missions to complement the strategic plans of key ministries. This is being done in tandem with the local business sector, with a view to addressing TT’s trade and investment needs.”

In its nine-month consolidated financial report for the year ending September 30, Angostura attributed a three-per-cent domestic growth with the successful launch of its ready-to-drink products in April.