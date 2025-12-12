Victoria Deonarine's record dive moves freediving into national spotlight

Coach Danielle Bachew, from left, Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts, diver Victoria Deonarine and coach Saif Mohammed at a meeting at the ministry's office recently. - SAVORY PHOTOGRAPHY

VIDIA RAMPHAL

Freediving in Trinidad and Tobago may be on the verge of a breakthrough, as national record-holder Victoria Deonarine has secured ministerial backing to help develop the sport and pursue international honours.

The 18-year-old student from Williamsville shattered her own national freediving record to record a new mark of 45 metres at the Blue Element competition in Dominica on November 21.

Deonarine met with Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts on December 9, a meeting that could change the course of the sport from an exotic niche pursuit to a recognised national discipline.

“Because freediving isn't really known here and by him seeing me doing my dives and setting those records,” Deonarine told Newsday, "It kind of opened up his eyes to the possibility of this sport becoming the real thing.”

Watts and his team followed Deonarine’s progress during the Blue Element competition, and requested a meeting with her on her return from Dominica.

During the meeting, Deonarine said Watts pledged support to help her to successfully compete internationally.

The Williamsville teenager, who was accompanied to the meeting by her family and coaches Saif Mohammed and Danielle Bachew, was delighted with the minister’s offered support.

“It could make it a lot easier for me to be able to compete in future competitions,” she admitted, “He realised that I have the potential to be on that same level as (international competitors).”

The support of the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs will be pure nectar for the young athlete’s career and for the fledgling sport.

Deonarine related that previous to her record-breaking achievement, she faced several obstacles to competing in Dominica – lack of funding, undeveloped local club structure and limited training depth.

She applied for Elite Athlete Assistance earlier in the year, but after that did not materialise, her family turned to their own version of crowd funding.

“We were kind of on our own to get the money,” she said, “Friends and family and strangers donated.”

As part of her training, Deonarine needed pool work and requested permission to train at the National Aquatics Centre, but that did not materialise.

“We requested use of a corporate facility for training, but they said we needed to be part of a club,” she said, “At that time freediving wasn’t really known.”

Deonarine does the majority of her training in the waters off the northwestern peninsula, where she can train to dive at depths of 40-plus metres.

Other dive sites exist in Las Cuevas and Speyside, Tobago, but Deonarine has already mastered the shallower depths at the North Coast venue, and the cost of travelling to Tobago weekly is prohibitive.

For these reasons, she sees the support of the Ministry of Sport as critical not only to her future success, but as a wider breakthrough for the sport of freediving.

“I’m really glad to see the growth that the sport’s getting,” Deonarine said, “This meeting basically takes one step to make the sport into a club or a community.”

She sees the ministry’s recognition can open access to further training and funding.

“(Minister Watts) said that now freediving is being recognised...we should utilise this opportunity to build our community as much as we can,” Deonarine said.

“I did express to him how much it was on my heart to see freediving grow here,” she added.

The St Stephen’s College student is optimistic that her meeting with Watts will mark a shift towards real, sustainable support for freediving athletes.

“This meeting has the potential to be groundbreaking for the sport,” Deonarine said, “Now that it gets recognition, it should be easier for athletes to access funding and get the support that they need.”

Deonarine sees the potential that the sport has in TT and her ambitions go beyond national success – she also wants to compete internationally and inspire others.

“I look forward to continue to train...to not just break national records but international records,” she said.

“When people see TT athletes in these competitions, it means a lot for TT.”