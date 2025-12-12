TSTT-CWU affinity plan offers big savings to members

Telecommunications Services of TT (TSTT) has launched the TSTT-CWU affinity plan, offering savings of up to 24 per cent for active and retired members of the Communications Workers’ Union (CWU).

In a media release on December 11, TSTT said the initiative "reflects a renewed partnership between the company and the union, grounded in a shared commitment to the people who keep the nation’s communications infrastructure running."

The launch, held at TSTT House, Port of Spain, on December 8, was hosted by Reyanne Sobers, TSTT’s VP of Business and Consumer Sales. TSTT said Sobers’ team worked closely with the CWU to develop the affinity plans, which provide the most competitive rates in the local market across bundled services, including mobile, internet and TV/landline, and home security.

TSTT said the packages cater to young professionals, families, retirees, and small office/home office users who rely on consistent connectivity for micro-enterprises or home-based businesses.

Speaking at the launch, TSTT’s acting CEO Keino Cox said the initiative represents more than an enhanced suite of services.

“The TSTT-CWU affinity plan is not just a commercial offering. It is a statement of gratitude. It recognises the individuals who climb poles, monitor systems, serve customers, install technology, and support our operations every day, and those who dedicated many years to TSTT before stepping into retirement.

"As we continue to transform from a TelCo to a modern and high-performing TechCo, we remain fully committed to improving both the customer and employee experience. This launch forms a tangible part of that promise, delivering value through innovation, affordability, and quality.”

The sentiment of partnership was echoed by CWU Secretary General, Joanne Ogeer, “It is a proud moment to stand as a stakeholder with TSTT and I extend profound thanks to our CEO, Keino Cox, and his hardworking team. I am particularly proud of the theme of this launch: union connected by TSTT.’ The fact that there was no pushback from the company speaks volumes about the journey we are on. Teamwork truly makes the dream work, and I thank the company for this initiative. I look forward to promoting it and advancing our collaboration with TSTT.”

TSTT said the plan forms part of the company’s broader transformation strategy, one that ensures its people, past and present, remain central to its continued growth and success.

Reinforcing this position, TSTT Chairman Kern Dass said, “The launch of the TSTT-CWU affinity plan reflects our shared commitment to ensuring that CWU members, both active and former TSTT employees, benefit directly from the progress we are making as a business. This initiative delivers real value where it matters most: in the homes and lives of those who have built and continue to sustain this organisation.”

The plan is now available to eligible union members and retirees, marking a renewed chapter of co-operation, respect, and shared purpose between TSTT and the CWU, built on the belief that progress resonates most deeply when it benefits the people who make it possible.