Trinidad and Tobago's Emma Garcia swings to perfect 10 on uneven bars at Carifta Gymnastics

Emma Garcia can't contain her excitement, second from left, after scoring a perfect 10.000 on the uneven bars at the 2025 Carifta Gymnastics Championships at the National Cycling Velodrome, Couva, last weekend. - Photo courtesy Richard Lyder

TT produced a commanding performance at the second Carifta Artistic Gymnastics Championships which was held at the National Cycling Velodrome in Couva, across December 4-5.

Among the many standout performances, one moment stood out above the rest as TT’s Emma Garcia delivered a flawless routine on the uneven bars, securing the only perfect score of ten awarded throughout the championships.

Her achievement was celebrated by athletes, officials and spectators alike, marking one of the most memorable highlights of the two-day competition.

The host nation amassed a mammoth 168 medals – 85 gold, 57 silver and 26 bronze – outclassing teams from Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Curaçao and Jamaica. In the process, TT retained their position as overall champions.

The all-female competition featured 195 gymnasts aged seven to 19 and showcased routines across the USA Gymnastics (USAG) developmental programmes levels one through ten, the Pan American Gymnastics Union (PAGU) levels one to three and the FIG (International Gymnastics Federation) junior and senior elite divisions.

Once competition began, team TT wasted no time establishing their dominance, sweeping all-around titles throughout nearly every level. In the early USAG divisions, TT’s Reyelle Joseph captured the level one all-around title (seven-eight), while in level two, Skylar Malchan (seven-eight) topped the field while Andaya Singh won the nine-ten category.

At level three, Ricquel Marcellin (seven-nine) triumphed, while teammate Larisah Nevins claimed victory in the ten-12 division.

TT’s supremacy continued across the middle levels. At level five, Coniyah Jones took the seven-11 title and Isabella Khan topped the 12-15 category. At level six, Kaydence Fortune won the eight-12 division, adding another gold to the host nation’s haul. The success carried into level seven, where M’Kaiyah Williams delivered a strong performance to finish atop the eight-13.

Higher-level competition saw even more outstanding displays from the home team. At level eight, TT swept both divisions as Gabriella Christopher took the eight-13 category and Gabrielle Webb dominated the 14-18 age group.

Level nine saw another home win with Shanika Joseph in the eight-13 division, while in the prestigious level ten, Sidney Charles earned the all-around gold in the 14+ group, solidifying her position as one of the country’s leading senior athletes.

The PAGU levels were equally successful for TT, with Zariah Gittens-Dopwell capturing the level one all-around title and Yandy Stafford followed suit in level two. Although Jamaica’s Mariah Gordon topped the PAGU level two standings, she was one of the few non-TT athletes to interrupt the host nation’s streak.

On the elite stage, Jamaica’s Zuri Matandara Clark earned the FIG junior elite all-around title, while TZT’s senior star Charles added another major title by securing the FIG senior elite crown.

The championships were staged by the TT Gymnastics Federation (TTGF) under the guidance of regional Carifta coordinator Steve Butcher.

Platinum sponsor Capital Markets Elite Group played a key role in supporting the event, allowing organisers to secure the services of international FIG and USAG-certified judges from Panama, Colombia, Canada, the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica.