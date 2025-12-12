Puddles of Light raises funds for needy families

Lisa-Joe Boodhoo plays Baron’s Come Go on the pan at Puddles of Light 4. - Photos by Innis Francis

Demi Melville Entertainment, founded in honour of the late daughter of entertainer Damion Melville, scouts young, untapped talent with a two-fold end each year.

In the sphere of children’s innate abilities, Melville creates a space and platform for young talents to shine, and in his daughter’s memory, raises funds for families who need assistance throughout the year, mainly in Point Fortin and surrounding communities.

This year’s Christmas edition, Puddles of Light 4, was hosted at the Mon Repos Regional Complex and saw 21 fresh faces sharing in the Christmas spirit on December 7.

Melville’s daughter, Demi, who was ten at the time of her death, is often remembered as a loving, caring child who, during her formative years, would share her personal items with friends she thought needed them more than she did.

The seed she sowed and the evolution of her humility have left a lasting impact on Melville that encouraged him to continue these programmes in her honour.

Melville usually hosts three such concerts every year, in April, August and December and has made a tangible impact on the lives of more than 30 families since their start in April 2021.

The concerts were initially forced to live stream on Wack 90.1 FM virtual platforms during the covid19 pandemic, but since December 2023, they have been hosted at community centres.

Viewers, both locally and internationally, continue to pledge their support as children share their talents in song, monologues, pan, poems and dance.

Supporting acts include Gabriella Henry, Junior Calypso Monarch Xhaiden Darius, Trevor Barrow, Alyssa Joseph, Eunice Peters, and DJ Tony Dee.