Poor St James road conditions need attention

-

THE EDITOR: The state of water infrastructure and road conditions in St James is indeed concerning and requires immediate attention from the Minister of Public Utilities. The visible water leaks and wastage are not only environmentally irresponsible, but also contribute to the insufficient water supply for citizens. It is unacceptable that many communities are still struggling to access a reliable 24/7 water supply in an era where efficient resource management is critical.

Addressing these leaks should be a priority; timely repairs can significantly reduce water loss and improve service reliability. By handling these infrastructure issues, the government can foster trust among residents, showing that their needs are being acknowledged and addressed.

Additionally, the poor condition of road markings, particularly around high traffic areas like the West Shore Medical and the Community Hospital, poses safety risks for drivers. Faded lane dividers can create confusion on the roads, increasing the likelihood of accidents. It is crucial for the ministry to ensure that road maintenance includes timely repainting of lane markings to enhance visibility and safety.

In summary, proactive measures are needed to repair leaks and maintain road infrastructure in St James. By doing so, the government can improve public utilities significantly and enhance safety for all road users, ultimately contributing to a better quality of life for residents. Addressing these pressing concerns demonstrates a commitment to effective governance and community welfare.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail