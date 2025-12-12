PBR compliance unit begins operations on December 15

File photo

The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation officially launched the Traffic Warden Priority Bus Route Compliance Unit, with a release saying this is a key advancement in strengthening enforcement and improving traffic management along the Priority Bus Route (PBR).

Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Eli Zakour, inaugurated the unit during a ceremony at the ministry’s head office in Port of Spain and announced it commences full operations on December 15.

Zakour highlighted the ministry’s strategic priorities for the PBR, underscoring the need for consistent enforcement and operational efficiency.

The new unit, he added, will provide dedicated, on-the-ground monitoring and traffic management at key points along the route, improving oversight and supporting smoother transit operations.

Permanent Secretary Nicolette Duke, chief traffic warden and retired Senior Superintendent of Police Neville "Toco Burroughs" Sankar, senior ministry officials, and members of the new unit were also in attendance.

Duke reaffirmed the crucial role of traffic wardens in maintaining order on the nation’s roadways and expressed the Ministry’s full support as the Unit undertakes its duties.

The PBR Compliance Unit will collaborate with enforcement agencies to conduct daily monitoring and ensure that access to the route remains limited to authorised vehicles. This unit will reinforce adherence to traffic regulations and strengthen overall compliance along the route.