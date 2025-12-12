One killed, two injured in Grande shooting

ONE man has been killed and two others seriously injured in a shooting in Sangre Grande on December 12.

According to initial reports, around 3 pm, the men were in a white car parked near Sand Road, Sangre Chiquito, when another vehicle pulled up and sprayed them with bullets.

Footage of the incident was uploaded to social media and showed one man bleeding while slumped in the back seat of the vehicle while the driver was also motionless. The front glass of the car was riddled with bullets.

Police are investigating.