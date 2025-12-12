NLCL Nations Cup kicks off with youth football festival

Club representatives, players and officials at the launch of the December 19-21 NLCL Nations Cup at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella on December 11. - Photo courtesy TECU Credit Union

The Next Level Consulting Limited (NLCL) Nations Cup (formerly Community Cup) International Holiday Fun Festival kicks off at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella with three days of action-packed youth football from December 19-21.

The rebranded competition features four age categories ranging from Under-9, Under-11, Under-13 and Under-15, and will see clubs from across Trinidad, and one from St Lucia vie for top honours.

Club representatives and youth players were present at the December 11 launch at the stadium, and were eager to hit the field and close off the year with one last competition.

Next Level Foundation chairman Brian Jordan and NLCL chairperson Janine Jordan gave details on the tournament’s hosting, and reminded clubs that despite the competitiveness of the event, they wanted young players and family members to come out and have fun.

Delivering inspirational and motivating addresses to the youngsters were national senior team player and former Naparima College standout Andre Raymond alongside sports broadcaster Gyasi Merrique.

Raymond gave the youngsters a quick synopsis of how he got involved in football at a young age, and some of the challenges he faced coming through the ranks. He urged them to always give their best, whether in a friendly small-goal match or competitive contest, since you never know who would be looking on, scouting for talent.

Raymond said one of his biggest spurts in development came when he began doing additional training at home.

“As an individual, doing additional training outside of the team gives you more time to sharpen up on things. I did extra work with my father and it paid off in the end. When I returned to school after form one, my schoolmates asked me how I got so much better. It was solely because of doing individual training at home,” he said.

Merrique, an avid football fan and sports journalist, encouraged the youngsters to “keep your head on a swivel,” and never stop looking for opportunities, both on and off the field.

He used his experience of not getting a chance to play football at the highest level domestically, to find other avenues to stay within the sporting realm. Since he joined the sports industry as a reporter, he remains directly involved in the sport, and all others.

“I kept my head on a swivel searching for opportunities when one door closed. You must always be ready, be alert and don’t allow yourself to miss out on opportunities that can impact your life positively,” Merrique said.

Chairperson Jordan credited the tournament’s sponsors – NLCL, Next level Foundation, Bermudez (Dixee), Ramsingh’s Sports World, Oasis Water, TECU Credit Union, Frutopia and hydration partner Gatorade, small businesses and individuals – for helping pave a way for TT’s future stars of the game.

“Our mission for the NLCL is saving our youth through football. If we can get one to succeed, we have done our job,” she said.

NLCL Nations Cup teams:

U-9 Hornets – City FC, Union Hall United, Cox Football Academy, Creek Sports and Cultural Club, Point Fortin Youth FA, Siparia Soccer Stars, Cardinals FA, City FC Team Gold, Bambino’s FC.

U-11 Cubs – City FC, Union Hall United, Cox Coaching Academy, Creek Sports and Cultural Club, Point Fortin Youth FA, City FC Team Gold, Generation Next Academy, Bambinos FC, Northern Stars United (St Lucia).

U-13 Eagles – City FC, Union Hall United, Cox Coaching Academy, Creek Sports and Cultural Club, Point Fortin FA, Siparia Soccer Stars, Cardinals FA, Union Hall United Orange.

U-15 Bears – Union Hall United, Cox Coaching Academy, Creek Sports and Cultural Club, Point Fortin Youth FA, Dunstan Williams Soccer Academy, Union Hall United Blue (one more may be added).