New Zealand take series lead as WI batsmen crumble in 2nd Test

Roston Chase. -

West Indies crashed to a nine-wicket loss on the third day of the second Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve, Wellington, after a familiar batting collapse saw them setting the hosts a meagre victory target of 56.

Resuming the third day's play on December 12 on an overnight score of 32 for two, the Windies struggled against the steady pace and hard lengths of the Black Caps and were rolled over for just 128 in their second innings. At the close of play on day two, Windies fast bowler Anderson Phillip backed the regional batsmen to get the job done and reckoned a second-innings total of 300-plus could put them in contention for the win.

As it turned out, Black Caps pacer Jacob Duffy had other ideas and made light work of the Windies batsman as he grabbed figures of five for 38 to claim the man of the match award. Having taken the wicket of night-watchman Phillip the previous day, Duffy then accounted for struggling Windies captain Roston Chase (two) as the Caribbean team slipped to 70 for five.

Earlier in the morning session, overnight batsman Brandon King (22) was brilliantly run out by substitute fielder Michael Bracewell, while Shai Hope (five) was dismissed caught and bowled by debutant Michael Rae (three for 45). The Windies limped to lunch at 98 for six as Kavem Hodge (35) was sent back to the pavilion by another sub fielder in Will Young who took a spectacular diving catch at short mid-wicket after the former drilled a short ball from Zakary Foulkes (one for 39) into the leg side.

First-Test hero Justin Greaves (25) and wicket-keeper/batsman Tevin Imlach (five) took West Indies to the break, but their partnership was short-lived as Greaves was given out lbw after a review by Duffy as the visitors slipped to 113 for seven.

Duffy got his fourth scalp in his next over when Imlach wildly flashed at a delivery outside off-stump to be caught at second slip, before wrapping up the tail when Ojay Shields (nine) was caught at fine leg after attempting a hook shot.

The Black Caps seemed to be in a hurry and needed just ten overs to knock off the target, with Devon Conway (28 not out off 22 balls) and Kane Williamson (16 not out off 12) helping them race to 57 for one to assume a 1-0 series lead.

Captain Tom Latham (nine) was the lone wicket to fall as he was dismissed with Phillip's first delivery of the second innings.

The third and final Test will bowl off at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui from December 17.

Summarised scores:

WEST INDIES: 205 (Shai Hope 48, John Campbell 44; Blair Tickner 4/32, Michael Rae 3/67) & 128 (Kavem Hodge 35, Justin Greaves 25; Jacob Duffy 5/38, M Rae 3/45) vs NEW ZEALAND – 278/9 declared (Mitchell Hay 61, Devon Conway 60; Anderson Phillip 3/70, Kemar Roach 2/43) & 57/1 (D Conway 28 not out, Kane Williamson 16 not out; A Phillip 1/17). New Zealand won by nine wickets.