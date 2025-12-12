Macoy releases Birds of a Feather

Synergy Soca Star 2009 winner Richard “Macoy” Valentine, formerly known as Chynee, will release his first album next year. -

Synergy Soca Star 2009 winner Richard “Macoy” Valentine, formerly known as Chynee, will release his first album next year.

He also recently released his 2026 soca single, Birds of a Feather on December 1.

A release said the song encourages the celebration of life and friendship and, like the artiste, it happily celebrates those whose support never wavered.

These are just some of the steps Macoy actioned for his continued artistic development.

He took the momentum from the warm reception of his soca parang, Lopinot, to propel him even further into TT’s music industry.

Bhagwansingh’s Hardware adapted the song for a jingle.

“This opened up a lot of opportunities for my music to be heard because the jingle was based off the song. This has really motivated me to push my music in this direction as well, by engaging businesses that are looking for jingles and promotions,” he said.

Partnerships were key to his artistic development throughout his career, the release said. It spoke to a his friend, a local comedian, who shared her platform to help him build.

“I have been making an effort to even connect with people from my past and build that strong community, because the aim is to eventually engage with intimate showcases and events.”

He said he was “tremendously grateful” to her for the opportunities offered.

“She booked out various locations and her following would come out to the events and listen to the comedy, and I was able to be a part of that. I am so grateful for the opportunities,” he added.

This led to him performing for audiences in Port of Spain, San Fernando, Chaguanas and Chaguaramas this year.

He has also worked with music production company, Chainlinxx Productions over the past seven years as well as graphic artist and producer, Timothy Bootan, Unique Productions and multimedia production company, Akua Ltd.

Over the years, he used constructive criticism to develop further.

“I’ve been growing as an artiste, and I’ve been trying to do better material. I’ve listened to the people around me who encouraged me to really show off my vocal ability, which I’ve been doing and it’s been beneficial.”

He has also broadened his artistic base by teaming up with Black Hat Designs to promote their children’s book based on the idea of paying it forward.

While he is currently focused on Carnival, Macoy’s overall aim is to be as versatile an artiste as one of his favourite performers, dancehall/reggae artiste Busy Signal.

His album will feature about ten-15 singles, ranging from soca, to afrobeats, reggae and dancehall with some collaborations.