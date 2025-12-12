Jariel Arthur brace helps 'Cale' down AC PoS in the TTPFL

Caledonia AIA forward Jariel Arthur on the move in the 2024/25 TT Premier Football League season. - Photo courtesy Caledonia AIA's Instagram page

Caledonia AIA (seven points) got a big scalp in the 2025/26 TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) season on December 10 when they defeated the fifth-placed AC Port of Spain (11 points) 3-2 at St James Police Barracks.

The result took Caledonia from ninth to seventh on the 12-team TTPFL table, with AC PoS missing the chance to move to fourth. In the first game of the barracks double-header, a brisk Caledonia frontline were vicious on the counter, with Tobago attacker Jariel Arthur leading the way with a first-half double while fellow striker Malachi Celestine notched the winner in the second half.

Arthur got the ball rolling from as early as the fifth minute in the rescheduled match when he slotted a right-footer into the bottom corner after being found by Celestine in a rapid counter-attack. AC PoS equalised through a header from defender Mario Williams in the 16th minute, but Arthur restored Caledonia's lead in the 32nd minute with a right-footed volley after latching onto a miscued shot from playmaker Keron Cummings.

Just before the hour-mark, AC PoS marksman Shackiel Henry scored his fifth goal of the season to square the game at 2-2 when he squeezed in a right-footed shot at goalkeeper Isaiah Diaz's near post after meeting a right-side cross.

In the 67th minute, a tireless Celestine was rewarded for his endeavour as he sealed the game for "Cale" with a clinical finish past veteran goalie Marvin Phillip after collecting a through pass from Arthur. It was Caledonia's second victory in five matches this season.

In the second game of the double-header, the sixth-placed MIC Central FC Reboot (ten points) were held to a goalless draw by Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (four points) who moved from 11th to tenth. The game was starved of moments of quality in the attacking third from either team, with Central looking likelier to make a breakthrough.

In the 43rd minute, Central's playmaker Daniel David had a right-footed shot from outside the area just tipped wide by Rangers goalkeeper Jadel Poon-Lewis, with the latter being in the right place at the right time in the 57th minute when he used his legs to keep out a close range volley from forward Isaiah Lee.

In the first minute of second-half stoppage-time, flanker Jameel Neptune missed a glorious chance to give Central all three points when he shot wide from point-blank range at the back stick after full back Ross Russell Jr whipped in a low cross from the left.

The TTPFL action is scheduled to continue at Phase 2 La Horquetta Recreation Grounds on December 12, with reigning champions Defence Force (11 points) meeting the second-placed Prisons FC (16 points) from 6 pm in the first match. In the second game, Rangers are scheduled to play the ninth-placed San Juan Jabloteh (six points) from 8 pm.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Police FC*7*5*1*1*16*7*9*16

Prisons*7*5*1*1*12*5*7*16

Club Sando*7*5*0*2*19*4*15*15

Defence Force*5*3*2*0*8*4*4*11

AC Port of Spain*7*3*2*2*11*11*0*11

MIC Central FC*6*3*1*2*8*11*-3*10

Caledonia*5*2*1*2*9*9*0*7

Point Fortin*6*2*1*3*7*9*-2*7

Jabloteh*7*1*3*3*9*15*-6*6

La Horquetta Rangers*6*1*1*4*3*12*-9*4

1976 FC Phoenix*7*1*0*6*9*17*-8*3

Eagles FC*6*0*1*5*5*11*-6*1