Free-for-all in our waters

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Every law must be obeyed. Year after year, the same environmental crime is replayed like a grim ritual along the North Coast, leaving our communities impoverished. Shrimp trawlers, dragging massive tickler chains, scrape and massacre the seabed, destroying marine life from the bottom to the top. In the same season when red fish spawn and artisanal fish pots are destroyed, their livelihoods and futures are being stolen. There is little to no enforcement and no Coast Guard presence.

The law is clear. Shrimp trawling on the North Coast is strictly limited from November 15 to January 15, only west of Saut d’Eau Island, at least two nautical miles offshore, and only between 6 am and 6 pm. These rules exist to protect juvenile fish, our seabeds, and safeguard the livelihoods of our artisanal fishers. Yet illegal trawling continues at night, close to shore, and inside the marine protected area east of Saut d’Eau Island and right under the watch of the very agencies meant to stop it.

We now have radar capability in Tobago to monitor activity at sea. On the morning of December 9, when a report of illegal trawling was made, the Coast Guard initially took no details and promised to call back. When they eventually did, the response was deeply troubling: “We must catch them in the act.”

However, everyone knows what happens next. As soon as the Coast Guard vessel turns the First Boca, the trawlers lift their nets and claim, “We are not trawling,” or simply shift a little further out and say they are beyond two miles. This cat-and-mouse game costs taxpayers tens of millions and is repeated ad nauseam every year. There is no real deterrence. No lasting solution. Our repeated cries fall on deaf ears.

For over 30 years, Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) has called for modern fisheries legislation to replace the outdated 1916 law, the oldest in the world. Meanwhile, Trinidad’s shrimp trawl fishery produces one of the highest bycatch discard rates globally: 14.7 pounds of marine life destroyed for every one pound of shrimp landed, over 90 per cent waste. This level of destruction is nothing short of ecological violence and genocide.

In 2014, the then UNC government made a commitment to ban shrimp trawling. Feasibility studies were funded, and millions were spent. Why are taxpayers forced to fund endless studies while the destruction continues without pause?

We appeal for real enforcement, a properly equipped and responsive Coast Guard with functional vessels and fast interceptors, and for the Fisheries Bill to be brought to Parliament. We demand an end to state-sanctioned lawlessness at sea. This is a national failure.

Today we call directly on Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to come to the rescue of our fisherfolk. Over 50,000 citizens depend on this industry for survival. This is a suffering, orphaned, and abandoned sector that needs her. Our fisherfolk are now rudderless in a sea of despair while our oceans are erased, our livelihoods crushed, and our laws ignored.

GARY ABOUD

corporate secretary

FFOS