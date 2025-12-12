Digicel caravan brings Christmas cheer

Digicel Christmas caravan. -

Digicel’s community pop-up caravan is moving across the country, spreading Christmas cheer and making connections with communities and customers.

The caravan has been a hit so far with stops in Arima, Sangre Grande and Port of Spain, and still more venues on the itinerary before Christmas Day.

In a media release on December 12, Digicel said, "Santa Claus and his helpers from Digicel are surprising customers with gifts ranging from groceries to Christmas hams, sharing genuine moments of appreciation and connection with the people they meet along the way."

Several of Digicel’s flagship and dealer locations have been transformed into festive hubs, where customers can enjoy live entertainment, holiday treats, Spin the Wheel giveaways, and appearances by their favourite influencers. From electronics to treats, over $700,000 in prizes and weekly giveaways are up for grabs. Digicel said each visit is a chance to share in the spirit of the season, celebrate real connections, and walk away a winner.

Digicel said these festivities are all part of the company’s Christmas Runs on Real Connections campaign, celebrating the magic of the season by creating unexpected moments of joy to brighten customers’ days throughout December.