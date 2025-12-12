Cops seize $56m in ganja in Point Fortin

Bales of marijuana seized by police. -

POLICE have seized $56 million in marijuana in a remote, forested location off South Central Road, Cap-De-Ville, Point Fortin, on December 11.

CoP Allister Guevarro commended the dedication and professionalism of his officers and partner agencies as 23 bales of the illegal drug were confiscated in the operation.

Guevarro said, “The significance of major seizures such as this is measured not only in monetary value, but in the lives protected from the scourge of illegal narcotics. While drug trafficking networks seek to profit from the suffering of others, the police service will continue to apply maximum effort in the fight against crime and disrupt these criminal enterprises where it impacts them most, by dismantling their operations and depriving them of illicit profits.”

The operation, conducted between 4.30 pm and 8.30 pm, was spearheaded by Guevarro and Snr Supt Thompson, and coordinated by ASP Forbes, ASP Corrie, and ASP Lewis. Officers of the Special Branch South and the South Western Division participated in the exercise.

Crime-scene investigators from the South Western Division, PC Telesford and PC Ramdass, processed the scene. The items were subsequently handed over to officers of the Special Investigations Unit for further enquiries.

The police said they remain committed to conducting intelligence-driven operations aimed at reducing serious crime and disrupting illegal drug activities across the country.