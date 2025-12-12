Coach Angus Eve: 'Naps' players were selfless during football season

Naparima College players celebrate their win with supporters after the SSFL Boys Intercol finals at Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, on December 10. - Photo by Innis Francis

Angus Eve described Naparima College’s journey to an unprecedented triple crown of 2025 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) titles as a collective effort built on teamwork and discipline.

On December 10, his squad completed a clean sweep of SSFL titles, securing the most prestigious prize – the Coca-Cola National Intercol – thanks to a narrow 1-0 victory over Tobago’s Signal Hill at Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

That triumph now joins this season’s league premiership and south zone Intercol crowns in Naparima’s already impressive trophy cabinet. This was also the school’s fourth triple-crown haul, having achieved the feat in 1999, 2015 and 2018; the latter two under Eve’s stewardship.

Despite a goalkeeping error from Signal Hill’s usually consistent Kaleb Romeo in the 22nd minute, which gifted “Naps” the contest, Naparima’s run across the season was nothing less than monumental.

Looking back on the past four months of football, Eve had nothing but respect and admiration for his players, who, he said, rose to the occasion at all costs.

“They (players) didn’t care what starting line up we did, or what players we put in, they were all consistent throughout the season and I’m really proud of them,” Eve said during raucous celebrations at the Couva venue.

“Sticking to the game plan was key. We wanted to play good and attractive football for the fans to come out and watch the team. Every game that we played we wanted to score goals. We were scoring, not conceding and playing really well on both ends of the park.”

Eve returned to the Naparima dugout at the start of the season and thanked school principal Roger Ali for bringing him back on board. Eve, a former national senior team standout, said his true passion lies in developing young players, even as professional coaching remains his livelihood.

“I love developing young players. I think that’s my real passion. Unfortunately, I have to coach big men to get money for work because this is my job. My real passion is coaching these kids, seeing them happy and develop as they go along.”

The final itself tested Naparima’s resilience, as Signal Hill employed a cautious approach, attempting to frustrate the home side with a low defensive block. "Naps" created several opportunities, but could not break through until an early own-goal by Romeo gifted them the lead.

Despite a late surge from the visitors, Naparima’s defence, led by goalkeeper Mikhail Clement and a disciplined backline, remained unmoved as they preserved the slender advantage until the final whistle.

Commenting on the challenge posed by Signal Hill, Eve downplayed the difficulty.

“I don’t think so (toughest team faced this season). We had 75,000 (sic) passes today because they sat back and never came forward. I don’t know who was pragmatic today, whether me or them,” he said.

“But we played football throughout and we were really good today. They just made themselves difficult to beat. They never tried to win the game at all, except in the last five minutes, where they were just hitting the ball long. It’s fantastic.”

Eve’s focus on team cohesion and tactical execution was evident throughout the season. He said his players embraced the system, showing adaptability regardless of who was on the pitch.

Midfielder Jacob O’Reilly, who was instrumental in linking the attack and defence, earned man-of-the-match honours for his tireless work rate and vision in the Intercol final.

For Eve, the triple crown is more than just trophies. It is confirmation of a philosophy that prizes development, discipline and loyalty to the school.

“Most of all, it means most for me to just give back to the school. The principal showed a lot of faith in me by asking me to come back and really contribute to the school again. This is the end result of that.

“It’s a proud moment today because of all the work we have done with the kids. You could see that they really took it on board. They played some really good football. Credit to the guys, they’ve been very consistent.”

The celebrations that followed were a testament to the bond between the team and their supporters. Players joined the school band in jubilation, waving flags and lifting the National Intercol trophy, a fitting conclusion to a season defined by vision and unwavering dedication from Eve and his troops.