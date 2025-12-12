Celebrating the season with the Marionettes Chorale

The Marionettes Chorale held their Christmas concert series at Queen’s Hall’s Winifred Atwell Auditorium from December 5-7

The chorale performed a blend of traditional carols, classical, gospel, musical theatre, calypso, parang and other seasonal selections.

A special matinée show was done exclusively for care homes.

Soloists included Jacqueline Johnson to Debbie Nahous, Errol James, Khadija Huggins, among others, plus talented rising stars from the Youth Chorale. They were joined by two very special guests: Nigel Floyd and Payge Turner.

Newsday photographer Ayanna Kinsale attended the concert on December 5 and captured these images.