Brendan Boodoo hits ton, but Strikers fall to Warriors in TTCB Under-23 Cup

Scarlet Blazers bowl in a match against Steelpan Titans in the TTCB Under-23 Cup at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on December 10. Titans have advanced to the final. - Innis Francis

West Indies Under-19 allrounder Brendan Boodoo put in a fine performance with bat and ball for the Soca Strikers Under-19 team in their TT Cricket Board (TTCB) Under-23 Cup match against Cocrico Warriors on December 10, but those efforts proved futile as the Warriors got a 14-run victory in a high-scoring affair at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva.

Boodoo took figures of three for 71 from his ten overs as the Warriors made 298 in 45.2 overs. Then with the bat, he struck 112 off 101 balls as the Strikers fell agonisingly short to be bowled out for 284 in 48 overs. Pacer Joshua James starred for the Warriors with figures of four for 73.

Sent to bat first, the Warriors lost opener Ishmael Ali for just two in the fourth over, but wicket-keeper Gerard Chin (54 off 65) and Khaleem Mohammed (77 off 58) brought stability to the innings with a 106-run partnership for the second wicket before the latter added 51 in a third-wicket partnership with Olando James (63 off 65).

With the Warriors flying at a run rate of well over six runs per over, Boodoo landed key strikes which saw the opposing team slipping to 216 for five. Aarion Mohammed (three for 43) struck timely blows at the death as the Warriors were bowled out just shy of 300 with more than four overs still in the tank.

The Strikers had the worst possible start, as opening batsman Levi Ghany was yorked by Joshua off the first ball of the innings, with Strikers skipper Saleem Khan (12) falling to the Warriors fast bowler in the fifth over.

Through Boodoo and number three batsman Aadi Ramsaran (59 off 82), the Strikers fought back as the pair put on 114 for the third wicket, with the former then adding 102 for the fourth wicket with Christian Lall (59 off 52) as the Strikers tried to make a statement in the chase. When Boodoo was dismissed by Rondell Ramloogan (two for 35) in the 40th over, the Strikers were on 239 for four and still needed 60 off the last 63 balls.

Leg-spinner Aneal Rooplal (three for 52) shifted the momentum as he got Darius Batoosingh (six) and Lall in consecutive overs as the Strikers slipped to 266 for six at the end of the 44th over. In the subsequent over, Joshua landed a double-blow with the first two balls of the over as the Strikers slipped to 266 for eight as the game drifted from their grasp. Ramloogan then got the ninth wicket of the innings in the 47th over, before the Strikers chase was ended abruptly at 284 in the next over when Rooplal effected the run out of last man Daron Dhanraj.

The TTCB Under-23 Cup final will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba from 1.30 pm on December 13, with the Warriors meeting the Steelpan Titans.

Summarsied scores:

COCRICO WARRIORS: 298 FROM 45.2 overs (Khaleem Mohammed 77, Olando James 63, Gerard Chin 54, Ronell Ramlogan 31; Aarion Mohammed 3/43, Brendan Boodoo 3/71) vs SOCA STRIKERS U-19S: 284 from 48 overs (B Boodoo 112, Christian Lall 59, Aadi Ramsaran 59; Joshua James 4/73, Aneal Rooplal 3/52). Warriors won by 14 runs.