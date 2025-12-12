Alethea Beharry hosts Melodies of December

Alethea Beharry -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Music Festival champion, vocalist, music educator and recording artist Alethea Beharry, will host her signature concert – Melodies of December: A Christmas Celebration of Classics and Contemporary Music. The event will be held on December 13 at the Curepe Presbyterian Church, Lyndon Street, Curepe from 6 pm.

Promised to be a blend of classical favourites, contemporary selections and Caribbean Christmas music, this concert is special to Beharry as for her, Christmas has always been a season full of meaning. “Christmas, for me, has always been a season of reflection and gratitude,” she shared. “It’s a time when music feels even more powerful because Christmas music carries nostalgia, warmth and healing all at once.” Beharry further pointed out that the season reminds her of childhood, family traditions and the simple joy of togetherness. “It’s also bittersweet, because I’m reminded of both the love I’ve gained and the loved ones I’ve lost” she added. But this year is extra special for her because she became a mother for the first time. “It’s a season of hope, light and renewal” she said.

As for what inspired Melodies of December, Beharry noted that it reflects who she is musically. “I wanted a show that feels like home: elegant, heartfelt, warm and joyful. Christmas is the perfect season to mix tradition with creativity and to use music as a vessel for love, peace and hope.”

Beharry, 32, of Chaguanas, is best known for her single Back to You, which secured her a place among the top eight finalists in MusicTT’s Project Spotlight. Her career includes standout performances as Christine in The Phantom of the Opera segment of Brian MacFarlane’s Spectacular Broadway and featured roles in MacFarlane’s Christmas Joy. She has collaborated with some of Trinidad and Tobago’s most respected musicians and her work as a vocal, piano and music theory teacher has allowed her to nurture a new generation of young performers, some of whom will share the stage with her at this year’s concert.

Music has been a part of Beharry’s life from her early days. Her mother, an opera singer, was her first inspiration. “…So music was simply part of my everyday world. She sang to me constantly,” Beharry recalled. Her father, equally invested, nurtured her talents with her first toy piano and unwavering encouragement. At the age of four, Beharry started piano lessons and won third place at the Yamaha Keyboard Music Festival shortly after. “Music never felt like a hobby; it felt like home.”

Today, Beharry moves easily between genres – classical, gospel, Broadway, jazz, rock and pop. “Each genre strengthened a different part of my voice,” she explained. “It taught me flexibility, emotional honesty, and storytelling.”

Questioned on how she developed such a wide vocal range and versatility, she responded: “Through discipline, curiosity and a lot of exploration. My foundation is classical training, but I grew up surrounded by contemporary, gospel, and musical theatre. As I matured, I stretched myself further to rock, jazz, Broadway and pop.”

That versatility landed her major theatrical roles, including the one she still holds close to her heart – Christine in The Phantom of the Opera. “Playing Christine was life-changing,” she said. “It showed me that I’m far more capable than I ever realised.” Beharry explained that the role required emotional vulnerability, vocal stamina and deep trust in herself. “Performing beside Marvin Smith in such iconic material pushed me to rise to a level I had only dreamed of,” she shared. “It taught me faith, discipline, courage and that dreams can unfold in real time.”

When asked if there is someone who shaped her significantly, Beharry said that MacFarlane has been instrumental in pushing her growth. “His productions demand excellence and genuine emotional connection, and he trusted me with some of his most powerful musical moments,” she related. She added that mentors such as Glenda Collens, Dr Charles Brunner, and the late Lenore Mahase-Samaroo – along with artists like Wendy Sheppard, LeAndra, Michelle Xavier, Nigel Rojas and Marvin Smith – have all influenced her through their artistry, generosity and high standards. “Each collaboration taught me something invaluable,” she said.

Their influence is reflected in the collaborative spirit of Melodies of December, which also features LeAndra Head, Michelle Xavier, Sean Sadaphal, Gregory Pantin and several other artistes.

The most meaningful aspect of this year’s concert though, is perhaps the inclusion of her students. “My students worked incredibly hard this year, and they deserve a stage to shine on,” Beharry said. “For some of them, this is their first major performance, and I’m honoured to be part of their journey.”

Being a performer, educator and mother, Beharry’s life is full, but she said she navigates it with “intention, planning and prayer.” She explained that teaching and performing feed different sides of her, so she carves out space for both. “Becoming a mother also taught me to prioritise rest, emotional balance and boundaries” she pointed out. “When I take care of myself, I’m able to give my best to my students, my audiences and my family.”

In the next few years, Beharry envisions releasing more original music, expanding internationally and producing more live concerts. She also hopes to build a larger training space for aspiring musicians. Her dreams, she said, are also tied to motherhood: “I look forward to nurturing the next generation, including my own child, passing down legacy, love and music.”

Her advice to young performers is to “Start where you are. Use what you have.” She encouraged, “Don’t compare your journey to anyone else’s. Find a good teacher, practice with intention and stay curious. Most importantly: believe in your voice. Your gift is uniquely yours, and the world needs the story only you can tell.”

On December 13, Beharry hopes to offer her audience an evening of meaning. “I hope they leave with full hearts. I want them to experience comfort, joy, nostalgia and a little bit of magic” she smiled. “Whether someone comes for healing, inspiration, or simply to enjoy beautiful music, I want them to walk away feeling lighter and more connected to the spirit of Christmas.”

For more info on Melodies of December, visit: http://www.linktr.ee/aletheamusictt