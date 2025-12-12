2 Trinis held in BVI drug bust

- File photo

TWO TRINIDADIANS are among six people arrested in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) in connection with a multi-agency drug bust operation a few days ago.

The two Trinidadians have been identified as Cesar Diaz Abraham, 30, and Ronald James, 49.

In a media release on December 11, the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF) said law enforcement officers seized 772.4 kilogrammes of cocaine after intercepting a vessel within BVI waters.

The co-ordinated multi-agency operation took place between December 8 and 9 by members of RVIPF , and external law enforcement partners from US Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) and the Joint Regional Command Centre from the Caricom region.

The joint operation began after they received intelligence about suspicious maritime activity within BVI waters.

The law enforcement officers responded and intercepted the vessel, where the drugs were found and the suspects apprehended.

The two Trinidadians, together with three men from the Dominican Republic and the sixth from St Kitts and Nevis, were charged with importation of a controlled drug and four counts of possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply.

They are between 21 and 49 years old. The value of the drugs was not provided.

Photos of the six suspects accompanied the media release.

They remain in custody pending their appearance at the Magistrate’s Court.

The statement said interim acting Commissioner of Police of RVIPF Richard Ullger commended the participating teams for their professionalism and swift action, which involved significant risks, noting that this recovery represents a significant disruption to transnational criminal activity in the region.

“This seizure is a clear demonstration of what can be achieved when law enforcement agencies work together with precision, intelligence, and determination,” Ullger said.

“The removal of more than 770 kilogrammes of cocaine from circulation represents a major blow to organised crime. I commend every officer and partner agency involved for their professionalism and unwavering commitment to protecting the Virgin Islands.”

The RVIPF urges the public to remain alert and to report any suspicious activity.

RVIPF urged people with information to inform its Intelligence Unit at (284) 368-9339 or Crime Stoppers at (284) 800-8477 if calling from overseas.