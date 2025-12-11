Windies fight back, but Black Caps take 41-run lead into day 3

West Indies fast bowler Anderson Phillip. - (FILE)

Eleven wickets fell on an intriguing day of cricket on day two of the second Test between New Zealand and the West Indies at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on December 11, with the hosts taking a 41-run lead heading into the third day.

Resuming on an overnight score of 24 without loss in reply to the Windies' first-innings score of 205, New Zealand were restricted for 278 to take a 73-run lead heading into the second innings. In their second turn at the crease, the Windies endured a tricky period in the final session on day two and slipped to 32 for two as opening batsman John Campbell (14) and nightwatchman Anderson Phillip (duck) failed to see off the threats of debutant Michael Rae and Jacob Duffy respectively.

Earlier in the day's play, another debutant in Mitchell Hay led the Black Caps charge as he struck an enterprising 61 off 93 balls to help take the hosts past the Caribbean team's first-innings score. Before Hay cracked his maiden Test fifty, the Windies fast bowlers produced a couple of gems to make inroads in the first session, as Black Caps skipper Tom Latham (11) was cleaned up by veteran Kemar Roach (two for 43), while ace batsman Kane Williamson (37 off 46) was sent back by a beauty from Anderson Phillip (three for 70) which beat the right-hander and crashed into the top of off stump.

New Zealand went to lunch at 112 for two, but the Windies landed a pair of quick blows after the break as Rachin Ravindra (five) and Devon Conway (60) were dismissed just three balls apart by Roach and first-Test hero Justin Greaves to leave the hosts on 117 for four. The Black Caps then got a 73-run stand for the fifth wicket between Hay and Daryl Mitchell (25), before the latter was given out upon review as he tickled a leg-side delivery from Phillip through to wicket-keeper Tevin Imlach.

New Zealand got to 200 for five at tea, but West Indies struck immediately after an interval once more when an aggressive Hay was caught on the fine-leg boundary by Roach after taking on an Ojay Shields (one for 50) bouncer. The Black Caps were on 213 for six at that stage, and their tail added 65 valuable runs with Zakary Foulkes finishing unbeaten on 23. The hosts declared on 278 for nine, with pacer Blair Tickner unable to bat after dislocating his shoulder on day one.

To start West Indies' second innings, Campbell was bowled shouldering arms to Rae in the seventh over, with Phillip being dismissed lbw by Duffy after the hosts took a successful review. Brandon King (15 not out) and Kavem Hodge (three not out) will resume West Indies' second innings on day three.

Summarised scores:

WEST INDIES: 205 (Shai Hope 48, John Campbell 44, Brandon King 33; Blair Tickner 4/32, Michael Rae 3/67) & 32/2 (Brandon King 15 not out, J Campbell 14; M Rae 1/4) vs NEW ZEALAND – 278/9 declared (Mitchell Hay 61, Devon Conway 60, Daryl Mitchell 25; Anderson Phillip 3/70, Kemar Roach 2/43). New Zealand lead by 41 runs.