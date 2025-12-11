Why Tobago must welcome upgrades

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Let us not throw out the baby with the bathwater. In recent days, a loud chorus of alarm has risen from social media feeds and WhatsApp groups about works at the ANR Robinson International Airport and the presence of foreign personnel assisting on site.

I write not to inflame fear but to offer sober perspective: what our central government and Prime Minister have done is responsible statecraft – and, done properly, will keep Tobagonians safer and help the island prosper.

First, some plain facts which ought to calm hearts. The Chief Secretary himself was briefed directly by the Prime Minister and then senior ministers about the works at Crown Point; this is not a matter of secrecy for secrecy’s sake, but a sensitive security exercise that required measured handling.

The second briefing – delivered face to face in Tobago – confirmed two distinct elements: civil works to improve airport access and traffic flow, and the upgrading of radar capability to strengthen surveillance against criminal networks, including drug and human traffickers. These are measures aimed squarely at protecting our people and our economy, not at turning Tobago into anyone’s battlefield.

Ask yourself: Which Tobagonian wants to see illegal flights and drones deliver drugs and weapons into our waters unchecked? Which parent wants contraband or criminal gangs moving under the cover of darkness?

The new radar and the improved airport roadway are practical tools to reduce those harms. Modern radar capability allows our authorities to see and intercept the small, low-flying aircraft and unmanned systems smugglers now use – it is not an instrument of foreign aggression but of home defence.

The Defence Minister and the Chief Secretary were clear that the installation’s purpose is to assist TT’s own security forces in combatting trafficking and maritime crime.

There is also the straightforward matter of governance. The Prime Minister directed senior ministers to brief the Chief Secretary in Tobago – a step that demonstrates political responsibility and respect.

The fact that the PM responded quickly to requests for clarity, and that technical civil-works diagrams were shown to explain the road alignment and ownership of affected land, speaks to a willingness to answer concerns, not to hide from them.

That is how democratic governments should behave in tricky situations: protect sensitive operational details where necessary, but offer oversight, explanation and reassurance to the people.

To those who worry about geopolitical danger because of rising tensions elsewhere in the region, I say this: global powers do not need Tobagonian soil to operate against far-off targets. The assets described in public briefings – powerful vessels and aerial platforms operating in international waters – can project force from the high seas.

What we get from co-operating on surveillance is information and deterrence that help keep illicit actors away from our coasts. In short, stronger detection and faster response protect our fishermen, our hotels, and our children. The Chief Secretary himself reassured the public that our soil is not being used to commit acts of war and that the radar is intended for defensive law enforcement and counter-trafficking work.

Let us also remember the practical pay-off. Better airport access and properly managed traffic will make the new terminal function as intended: safer arrivals and departures, smoother movement for tourists, and fewer headaches for businesses that depend on reliable transport links.

Tourism and related jobs are the lifeblood for many families in Tobago. Civil works to meet international aviation standards will create – and preserve – local employment and future investment.

That is not to say citizens must accept everything without question. Healthy democracies require transparency, oversight and clear timelines. If there are agreements or memoranda governing foreign personnel’s presence, they should be reviewed by appropriate authorities and explained in summary to the public – redacting only what is genuinely operationally sensitive.

However, scepticism must be reasonable, not reflexive. Blanket condemnation or alarmist conjecture does a disservice to the very people we claim to defend.

Tobagonians have always been practical folk: we love our island, we prize our autonomy, but we also recognise that co-operation – when it protects our shores and supports our economy – can be in our best interest. I applaud the Prime Minister for briefing local leaders and I thank the THA for seeking clarity; both steps are part of a functioning democracy responding to genuine challenges.

Let us therefore give our government room to manage this situation responsibly, insist on accountability where appropriate, and stand united behind measures that secure our island and protect the livelihoods of our people.

MICHAEL BAPTISTE

Plymouth