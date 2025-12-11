TWA's role in keeping BWIA in the skies

-

PART IX

The agreements of May 24, 1968, did not therefore involve any departure from what had earlier been contemplated, but rather constituted an acceptable method of performing an agreed undertaking. Again, copies of these agreements were immediately supplied to interested West Indian governments. These were the first documents that constituted the valid contractually binding obligations of the TT government or BWIA and were the result of nine months of intense and difficult negotiations.

While discussions were proceeding on the heads of agreement it was decided to reconstitute the board of directors of BWIA. Sir Patrick Hobson resigned from the board at a meeting held on February 5, 1968. In his letter of resignation he pointed out, "it has been evident that the further expansion which will be required to make the airline a viable proposition and the acquisition of additional modern equipment would necessitate BWIA's association with strong outside financial interests. In addition, managerial and technical assistance were required to reorganise the airline thoroughly.

"It has also been evident that the association I mention above will require changes in BWIA's corporate structure and it is in order to facilitate these changes that I have tendered my resignation."

The new board comprised Sir Ellis Clarke, chairman; J M Scoon; Gerald Montes de Oca; Donald J Urgo, directors. One of the first acts of the new board was to enter into an interim 90-day management and technical assistance agreement with TWA. Under the terms of that agreement a three-man TWA advisory team took up residence in Port of Spain, on February 12, 1968. Heading the team was J I Greenwald, and his two assistants were Barney Tumey and Commodore Keith. On February 14 the new board decided that the most effective way to institute the necessary organisational reform was to request that TWA agree to the designation of Greenwald as acting CEO to which TWA agreed. The new board was in this regard following a policy of continuity by seeking to implement the view so clearly expressed by the past chairman that a pressing need was to cure the deficiencies in managerial and technical specialised skills.

On May 2, 1968, the board resolved to request that TWA extend to July 1968 the 90-day advisory contract due to expire on May 12 and also to request that TWA continue to make available the services of Greenwald to act as CEO of BWIA during the period of extension pending the filling of this post on a permanent basis. In response to this request TWA agreed to extend its advisory agreement beyond the May 12 termination date for a period of 70 days, or until the US Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) approved a contemplated three-year management and technical assistance agreement.

This contemplated agreement was in fact entered into between BWIA and TWA on August 21, 1968, and was filed with the CAB for approval. Two other agreements were also entered into between BWIA and TWA. The first one, a ground handling agreement at John F Kennedy Airport in New York, and the other a reciprocal general sales agency agreement, both of which were filed with the CAB, the former of which became effective on November 1, 1968, and the latter which was originally to be effective October 1,1968. Neither the management and technical assistance agreement nor the reciprocal sales agency agreement was ever implemented because of adverse rulings by the CAB to whose jurisdiction TWA was subject. These arrangements were basically regarded as a composite agreement and the inability to carry out one, made it impossible to proceed with the composite arrangement.

In August 1968, at the end of the period of 70 days, Greenwald could no longer act as CEO and the services of Robert Gallaway, a former TWA employee, were engaged on the strong recommendation of Caribbean International Ltd.

Unfortunately, the “closing” contemplated by the agreement and plan of reorganisation of May 24, 1968, did not take place on July 31, 1968, nor eventually after several postponements, at any time thereafter. An agreement dated June 24, 1968 had been entered into between Goldfield Corporation, the shares of which at that time were traded on the American Stock Exchange, Caribbean International Ltd, R W Pressprich and Co International Ltd, and Lorenzo, Carney and Company Inc.

As a result of that agreement the obligations of Caribbean International towards the government and BWIA fell largely to be performed by Goldfield. Goldfield alleged that the conditions attached by the office of foreign direct investment of the Department of Commerce of the US to the authorisations required under the Foreign Direct Investment Regulations were too onerous to permit it, as a business proposition, to make the necessary investment.

By December 1968, it became apparent that Caribbean International could not discharge the obligations incumbent upon it as a result of the agreement of May 24, 1968, either by itself or by Goldfield, or by any other agent, nominee, or assignee. Negotiations were conducted by the government with Caribbean International; R W Pressprich and Co International; Lorenzo, Carney and Company Inc; Goldfield Corporation and a number of individuals connected with these several companies. As a result of these negotiations, the government entered into subsequent agreements with Caribbean International, substantially along the lines of the earlier agreements except that the sum payable to BWIA was increased from $6 million to $8 million.

It is pertinent to mention that the obligations with respect to hotel development at Rockly Point, Tobago, were also undertaken in the 1969 agreements as they were in the previous ones. As a result of these agreements, $2 million was paid to BWIA on January 31, 1969, and the further sum of $6 million on June 23, 1969. Before carrying out these agreements, the government repurchased from British Overseas Airways Corporation the 10 per cent shareholding in BWIA it had sold to it in November 1961. The price in both transactions being the same, namely, $250,000.