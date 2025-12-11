TTUTA president: Teachers to get back pay by Jan 2026

TT Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) president Crystal Ashe, centre, and other TTUTA members during negotiations with Chief Personnel Officer Dr Daryl Dindial at the office of the Personnel Department, St Clair. - Photo courtesy Personnel Department

MYA QUAMIE

FOURTEEN THOUSAND teachers are set to get their back pay and five per cent salary increase for the period 2020-2023, by the end of January 2026. This comes after a meeting between the TT Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) and Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) Dr Daryl Dindial at the CPO’s office on December 10.

TTUTA president Crystal Ashe told Newsday the back pay payout will include TUTTA’s Third Schedule members, comprising school supervisors, curriculum officers and guidance officers.

“Initially, they were being told they may not have gotten it but they are going to get it. He said time will not permit for that to happen in December, but they are going to put everything in place so that they get it early next year, in the first quarter.

“He said they’re aiming for January month end. He said he can’t put his head on a block but he’s aiming and will work very hard for that.”

He said the total amount in back pay was not discussed.

TTUTA agreed to sign off on a five per cent offer for the period 2020-2023, spread at one per cent, one per cent and three per cent in prior to the April general election. The Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) was also adjusted to $51 from October 31, 2023.

In the October 13 budget statement, Tancoo said government would ratify the collective agreements signed in April by TTUTA, the Defence Force, and the Port of Spain and San Fernando corporations.

"The recurrent cost of implementing these agreements is estimated at $214 million annually, with arrears of $730 million as of December 2025."

Ashe said discussions about adjustments to Unimed were also had with the CPO.

“They are hoping to possibly include retirees as well. When people leave the teaching service, normally they are not covered by UNIMED so they want to try to expand it.”

He said discussions also included travelling money being paid to curriculum coordinators in Tobago.

A media release from the CPO’s office defined the meeting as highly productive, saying it helped lay a strong foundation for ongoing engagement.

On December 4, Ashe called for the prime minister’s intervention to get their back pay before Christmas

“She is the prime minister who says we will never have another prime minister who loves us as much as she does. That is what she said on more than one occasion. So I’m asking her kindly, to share and show some of that love with respect to members of the teaching community.”

He said all TUTTA wants is the salary increase agreed to in April, as the protracted delay affects not only teachers but curriculum officers and school supervisors, the latter he said, still have lower salaries than the principals they have to supervise.

“It is not a gift, it is not a loan you’re giving them, this is money they worked for…and the purchasing power of that money after months and years is different now.

“Christmas is coming. Everybody have bills to pay, financial commitments and so on, that is the reality. So if they could see their way to ensure that the members of the teaching community get what is due to them in a timely manner, I would greatly appreciate that.”

However, the intervention did not come as, during the sitting of the Lower House on December 5, Persad-Bissessar reaffirmed her promise to the PSA to settle at ten per cent and to also release a portion of the $3.8 billion in back pay to PSA workers before Christmas.

The PM made no mention of the status of other trade unions and honouring signed agreements of salary increases and back pay.

“The ten per cent settlement will be honoured. A cash advance will be paid before Christmas and the remaining arrears will be finalised through lawful negotiations by the PSA and the CPO,” Persad-Bissessar told the House on Friday evening.

She said her government stands firmly in its commitment to the agreement with the PSA.