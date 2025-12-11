TPP's Pollard: I could have done more for Tobago

Secretary of Settlements, Public Utilities and Rural Development Ian Pollard -

Incumbent and prospective Tobago People’s Party (TPP) candidate for Mason Hall North/ Moriah Ian “Whitey” Pollard has acknowledged that he could have done more for his electoral district and the people of Tobago.

Addressing a TPP meeting in the electoral district on December 9, the Secretary of Settlements, Public Utilities and Rural Development issued an apology.

“I would be the first one to be frank with the people of Mason Hall/ Moriah," Pollard said. "I take full responsibility – I could have done more, but it wasn’t because of my not wanting to do it."

Pollard, who has been in charge of the division for the last four years offered an explanation for the shortcomings.

"But I want to let you all know, the financial constraint that we suffered for three years and four months under the wicked PNM regime is part and parcel for where we are today – why we are not where we are supposed to be.”

In June, the Ministry of Housing and the Division of Settlements discussed housing in Tobago. The THA delegation highlighted the growing demand for housing on the island and the urgent need to diversify housing solutions beyond traditional single-family units.

The TPP has accused the PNM for withholding funds from an Inter American Development Bank (IDC) loan for the Riseland housing project.

On November 4, during an official visit to Assembly Legislature, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the project would be started.

Pollard implored those gathered to go to the polls on January 12 and vote resoundingly for the TPP.

“Let us get them off the island once and for all.”

He added: “It is not because the reporting representative did not deliver for you that you hold grudges, that you bad talk, that you stay away from the polls. Leadership from outside and leadership from inside are two different leadership. We all go in with grand plans but when we get in there it is something different.”

He was announced as the TPP's choice during the party’s presentation of candidates at the Calypso Rose Boulevard of the Milford Road Esplanade in Scarborough on December 1.

He will come up against the PNM’s Kwesi DesVignes, the former Secretary for Infrastructure, Quarries, and the Environment.