Three shot, one critical, in Chatham attack

- File photo

One man has been left in critical condition, and two others were also injured in a shooting in Chatham, Point Fortin on the night of December 10.

Reports stated that a 42-year-old labourer of Belleview Road, a 35-year-old driller of Chatham Beach Road and a 41-year-old labourer of Iros Forest were liming on the ground floor of a concrete house foundation near Chatham Junction, Point Fortin, when they heard several loud explosions.

The Chatham Beach Road man was shot in his left hand, while the Iros Forest man was shot in his left leg. The Belleview man received multiple gunshot injuries and was lying on the floor. The men placed the injured labourer into his Nissan Tiida and drove themselves to the Point Fortin Hospital while a woman contacted the police.

Doctors said he was shot six times in his lower back, abdomen and buttocks, requiring emergency surgery. The driller was treated for the injury to his foot and discharged. The other victim required further medical attention as the bullet did not exit his hand.

Crime scene investigators recovered 12 spent nine-millimetre shells. Police were unable to locate the suspect, but investigations are ongoing.