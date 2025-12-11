The Catalyst effect: Innovation to move beyond challenges

SM Jaleel director Eesa Mohammed, centre, speaks during a roundtable discussion: From Humble Beginnings to Big Success at the TT Chamber’s Catalyst: Propelling SMEs for success at Leon Agostini Conference Hall, TT Chamber, Westmoorings on February 11. Also in the photo are, from left, Cher-Mère CEO Cheryl Bowles, Solis chairman Angella Persad, and chairman of Aegis Business Solutions Limited Angela Lee Loy. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Sade Lazar

In today’s business climate, success belongs to those willing to embrace change, think differently, and push beyond their comfort zones. That was the heartbeat of Catalyst – Propelling SMEs for Success in 2025, a two-day conference held on February 11-12, this year, at the Leon Agostini Conference Hall.

The event set out to spark innovation and transformation within TT’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) not through abstract theory, but through lived experiences, practical strategies, and authentic dialogue. It was about bold moves, bright ideas, and the resilience that defines entrepreneurship in our region.

Bold moves: Redefining the playing field

Every successful business story begins with a bold decision. At Catalyst 2025, participants heard from leaders who once stood at the crossroads of uncertainty and chose to leap forward.

Whether it was an entrepreneur pivoting from traditional retail into e-commerce, or a manufacturer expanding into regional exports despite limited resources, the stories underscored a common truth: boldness is not recklessness. Instead, it is the calculated risk-taking that propels businesses into new territories.

As one participant reflected: “Catalyst 2025 was the first and one of the highlights of my year so far. It exceeded my expectations. The vast information, the networking and the wealth of insights were worth every cent spent.”

The lesson? SMEs cannot wait for perfect conditions. Growth requires action, even when uncertainty lingers.

Bright Ideas: Innovation beyond the buzzword

Innovation often gets reduced to a buzzword but at Catalyst, it was brought to life in practical ways. The conference showcased how creativity, technology, and fresh thinking can solve real business challenges.

Examples included using agri-tech to reduce the food import bill, leveraging cultural heritage to develop new products in the orange economy, and building digital platforms to connect SMEs with global buyers. These bright ideas were not presented as distant possibilities; they were framed as tools already within reach of local businesses.

One attendee captured this perfectly: “The conference was amazing for the first time I felt like I was in the right room! The insight by local business authorities was mind-blowing and witnessing newcomers pitch their ideas was inspiring.”

Innovation, then, is not the preserve of global giants. It is the daily decisions SMEs make to serve customers better, operate smarter, and create value where none existed before.

Business Resilience: Thriving through challenges

If bold moves and bright ideas are the sparks, resilience is the fuel that keeps SMEs moving forward. Trinidad and Tobago’s entrepreneurs know this reality well, navigating high operational costs, limited access to finance, and rapidly shifting markets.

At Catalyst 2025, resilience was a recurring theme. Business leaders spoke candidly about setbacks, failures, and the lessons learned along the way. Attendees were reminded that resilience is not simply surviving hardship but using challenges as stepping stones for growth.

As another participant noted: “It was very insightful hearing the stories of business moguls from their humble beginnings.”

And perhaps most inspiring of all: “I was personally invigorated and encouraged to persist to attain my business goals.”

These reflections remind us that resilience is not a trait reserved for a few. It can be cultivated, strengthened, and applied to every stage of business development.

The Catalyst effect

What made Catalyst 2025 impactful was not just the high-calibre panels or the pitch competition, but the environment it created. For two days, entrepreneurs felt they were exactly where they needed to be in a space designed to affirm their potential, challenge their perspectives, and connect them with others on similar journeys. This sense of community was perhaps the most transformative outcome. When SMEs see that they are not alone in their struggles and aspirations, they gain the courage to keep innovating, to keep moving boldly, and to keep building resilience.

Looking Ahead

Catalyst 2025 was more than a conference; it was a movement toward a stronger SME ecosystem in Trinidad and Tobago. By amplifying stories of boldness, creativity, and resilience, it lit a spark that must now be fanned into long-term growth.

The road ahead will not be easy, but if the energy, ideas, and commitments that filled the Leon Agostini Conference Hall are any indication, our SMEs are ready to rise to the challenge.

Catalyst reminded us of a timeless truth: the future of business does not belong to the biggest players, but to those who dare to move boldly, think brightly, and remain resilient in the face of change.

SME Tips: Turning bold ideas into real growth

1. Take calculated risks

Don’t wait for perfect conditions. Identify opportunities, weigh the risks, and act decisively. Bold moves often separate stagnant businesses from thriving ones.

2. Innovate in small steps

Innovation doesn’t always mean reinventing your entire business. Start with simple changes, a new sales channel, a packaging refresh, or a process upgrade and build from there.

3. Build resilience early

Plan for setbacks. Strengthen cash flow management, diversify revenue streams, and invest in staff development so your business can withstand shocks.

4. Leverage networks

Growth accelerates when you connect with others. Join industry events, form alliances, and learn from peers who have walked similar paths.

5. Act fast on inspiration

After conferences or training, commit to three immediate actions. The quicker you implement new ideas, the faster you’ll see results.

Stay tuned to the TT Chamber’s social media for the launch of Catalyst 2026!

Sade Lazar is the marketing and communications officer, brand development and public affairs, TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce.