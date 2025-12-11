Russia vows support for Venezuela's sovereignty 'struggle'

Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, right, and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. -

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Russian President Vladimir Putin held an "important telephone conversation" on December 11, a day after US forces seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry has described the US action as "brazen robbery and an act of international piracy."

The US has been applying pressure on Maduro's government, accusing it of being involved in drug trafficking. A fleet of US warships has formed a blockade in the Southern Caribbean since late August as it seeks to combat "narco-terrorism."

However, Maduro has insisted that the real objective is regime change and stealing Venezuela's natural resources.

A statement from the Venezuelan government on December 11 said Putin and Maduro reaffirmed the strategic, solid, and growing nature of bilateral relations, based on co-operation, friendship and mutual respect.

"During the exchange, both leaders celebrated the results of the recent High-Level Intergovernmental Commission (HLC), where 19 agreements were signed across all areas of work, demonstrating the vitality and depth of the comprehensive alliance between Venezuela and Russia," the statement said.

"They also assessed preparations for the next HLC, to be held in Caracas in 2026, with the aim of advancing the Joint Development Plan towards 2030, which will guide strategic co-operation in the coming years."

The phone conversation came weeks after Maduro confirmed that he had spoken with US President Donald Trump by phone.

On December 3, during a televised event, Maduro described that conversation, which had occurred about ten days earlier, as "respectful and cordial."

He added that the call indicated that steps are being taken toward a respectful dialogue between the US and Venezuela, and that he welcomed diplomacy.

In the conversation with Putin, Maduro is said to have emphasised the importance of continuing to consolidate the progress made in air and maritime connectivity between Venezuela and Russia.

"He highlighted that Venezuela already has direct routes to Moscow and St Petersburg, and both leaders agreed to deepen and expand these initiatives, recognising their key role in strengthening economic, tourism, and cultural exchanges."

It added that "on the political front," Putin firmly and categorically reaffirmed his support for Maduro in national efforts to consolidate peace, political stability, economic development and social protection of the Venezuelan people.

Maduro stressed that the Venezuelan people deserve absolute respect in their legitimate struggle to defend their sovereignty and independence.

Maduro is said to have shared Venezuela's "sustained progress", which focuses on winning the battle for peace, economic growth, and social stability.

Maduro also highlighted that the country is projected to lead regional economic growth at nine per cent this year, according to forecasts.

The statement said Putin was "fully informed of this progress" and congratulated the Bolivarian Government.

It added that Putin reiterated that the channels of direct communication between the two nations remain permanently open.

Putin also assured that Russia will continue to support Venezuela in its struggle to assert its sovereignty, international law, and peace throughout Latin America, making its diplomatic capacity available to strengthen co-operation in these essential matters.

Both presidents recalled that more than 20 years ago, under the late president, Commander Hugo Chávez, Putin initiated a strategic relationship that continues to strengthen today for the benefit of both nations.

As the Trump administration increases pressure to remove Maduro, Russia continues to support Venezuela publicly.