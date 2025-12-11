Ramps Logistics celebrates Aura of people

Ramps Logistics CEO Shaun Rampersad and the communications team have a blast during Aura 2025 the company's end-of-year celebration on November 28 at Vice nightclub in Port of Spain. -

Ramps Logistics brought the year to a powerful close last month with Aura 2025, the company’s annual end-of-year celebration designed to honour the people, partnerships, and relentless dedication that shaped one of its most transformative years yet.

Held at Vice, Aura 2025 blended high-performance entertainment with heartfelt recognition and a spirit of unity that echoed across every corner of the venue. From the moment doors opened, the atmosphere pulsed with the energy of a team that showed up, pushed through, and elevated their service, the region, and the industry together.

“Aura is a moment. A reminder that our people are our greatest advantage and our ambition is our fuel,” said Shaun Rampersad, CEO of Ramps Logistics. “Every challenge, every milestone, every breakthrough this year was driven by the passion of our teams across Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Suriname, and beyond. Tonight, we celebrate that spirit.”

Aura 2025 delivered a powerhouse lineup true to the culture of celebration that Ramps is known for Ravi B, Patrice Roberts, Travis World, and Salty lit up the stage with performances that carried the crowd from the first rhythm straight to the last lap, transforming the evening into an unforgettable shared experience. The mix of music, aerial performances, signature cocktails, and curated food stations created a vibrant backdrop for a night centered on gratitude and connection.

Beyond the performances, the event underscored the company’s continued growth and expansion across the Caribbean and South America, progress made possible by the hard work and resilience of its employees. From logistics innovation to technology adoption and customer excellence, the year’s accomplishments were woven into the celebrations, offering a living testament to the people who helped make 2025 a year of forward movement.

“Aura has always been a celebration of us. Our journey, our momentum, and the future we are bold enough to create,” Rampersad added. “And as we step into 2026, that future is bright.”

The night ultimately closed on a high, with Aura 2025 cementing itself as an epic celebration powered by unforgettable energy and signaling the start of an even bigger year ahead for Ramps Logistics.