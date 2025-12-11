PNM stalwart 'Ferdie' Ferreira dies

GONE TO REST: PNM stalwart Ferdinand "Ferdie" Ferreira, seen here at the launch of his book Portrait of a Patriot, died on Thursday at age 93. FILE PHOTO -

PNM stalwart Ferdinand "Ferdie" Ferreira, a former close advisor of the country's first prime minister Dr Eric Williams, has died. He was 93.

In a post on her Facebook Page, PNM political leader and Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles said on December 11, hours after Ferreira's passing, "As we mourn the passing of Ferdinand “Ferdie” Ferreira, we take solace in knowing that a life lived in service, integrity and devotion is honoured by God Himself. Ferdie is now at rest, free from the cares of this world and embraced by the everlasting peace of our Heavenly Father."

Reflecting on the life of Ferreira who was born in 1932 on Dundonald Street in Port of Spain, Beckles, the Arima MP said his passing marked a "profound loss" for the country and the PNM. He was widely acclaimed as one of a handful of citizens who could speak with authority on not only the PNM's origins, history and philosophy but also the political history of the country of both pre and post-colonial times.