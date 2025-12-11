Pleasantville edge Five Rivers on penalties for girls crown

Pleasantville Secondary celebrate after winning the Coca Cola Girls Intercol final. - Photo by Innis Francis

Pleasantville Secondary were crowned champions of the 2025 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Coca-Cola Girls Intercol after overcoming rivals Five Rivers 5-3 via kicks from the penalty spot, in a tightly-contested final at Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on December 10.

A goal in each half from both teams saw the trophy match finish 2-2 at the end of regulation time. In the shootout, Jadya Herbert’s first miss proved costly for Five Rivers, as Pleasantville converted every kick en route to the coveted title.

From the get-go, Five Rivers dominated and had the first chance on goal when Sarai Petera played a neat diagonal pass to a pressing Akira Charles.

The latter's right-footed shot was on target but a diving Pleasantville goalie Akeila Marryshow got a crucial glove on the ball and pushed it out of play.

Two minutes later, Five Rivers striker Hackeemar Goodridge played a defence-splitting pass to skipper Shaquilla Daniel, who did well to evade a charging Marryshow, but shot wide of the open net.

Five Rivers would soon pay for their missed chances as a quickly taken free kick in their half saw skipper Natalia Gosine score the opener. She made room just outside the area and her shot got a slight deflection off a defender and sent Five Rivers goalkeeper Akilah George the wrong way.

Pleasantville’s slim lead did not last for long as Jadya Herbert's constant threat down the left paid dividends. A surging run saw her first opportunity to cross blocked, but she regained possession, and played a low, searching drive into the area, which fell to an open Goodridge who made no mistake to tie things up.

Pleasantville’s Nikita Gosine executed some penetrative runs forward but as hard as she tried, the striker could not find the back of the net.

Both teams continued to press for the go-ahead goal in the remaining minutes of the first period, but neither could break the deadlock.

At the resumption, Pleasantville started strongly in the first five minutes but it was Five Rivers who went ahead in the 51st. Once again, Goodridge found herself unmarked in the area and took a first-time, right-footed shot past Marryshow to regain the lead.

Not long after, in the 67th, a spectacular individual run from Pleasantville’s Zara Chase resulted in a long-range effort from outside the area which flew into the top right corner of the Five Rivers goal.

The goal seemed to spur the south team who were in the ascendancy and had several close attempts to score but lacked the final shot.

Just before the referee blew her final whistle to send the contest to penalties, Goodridge picked up an injury and was stretchered off.

Skipper Gosine scored from Pleasantville’s first spot kick which was followed by Herbert’s harrowing strike, saved by Marryshow.

Every other kicker from both teams scored their penalties as skipper Natalia Gosine converted Pleasantville's fifth to send their fans into frenzy. Pleasantville’s players screamed in celebration while Five Rivers’ representatives stood motionless.

The new champions took their celebrations to the centre circle, with head coach Brian London leading the victory chants.