Pensioner perishes in Belmont house fire

The house on Waterman Road, Belmont where pensioner Alphonso Simmons, 75, died in a fire in one of the rooms. PHOTO BY MYA QUAMIE - Mya Quamie

Pensioner Alphonso Simmons, 75, died in a fire which occurred shortly after 5 am at his Belmont home on December 11.

A report said the fire was contained to one room of the two-story house on Waterman Road.

A relative told Newsday on December 11 that Simmons was ailing and lived alone, with only one of his seven children visiting regularly to care for him.

The relative described her relationship with Simmons as close adding she was still shaken by his passing. Belmont police are continuing investigations.