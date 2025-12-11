Opposition, Independent senators back fireworks legislation

Independent Senator Anthony Vieira during the debate on the Summary Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Senate, Red House, Port of Spain on December 10. - Photo courtesy TT Parliament

OPPOSITION Senator Foster Cummings and Independent Senator Anthony Vieira, SC, expressed their support for fireworks regulations outlined in the Summary Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

They expressed their views in their respective contributions to debate on the bill in the Senate on December 10. The House of Representatives passed the bill on December 9, with government and opposition MPs supporting it.

Cummings, a former La Horquetta/Talparo MP before the April 28 general election, said it is an encouraging development when government and opposition come together "to pass progressive legislation for good order in Trinidad and Tobago."

He viewed the bill in this way, adding it was a continuation of work started under the former PNM administration to deal with regulating the use of fireworks.

"It is an industry that needs regulation."

Cummings agreed with Attorney General John Jeremie's earlier contribution to the debate about the harmful effects of fireworks on people, animals and the environment. Focusing on the negative impact that fireworks have on animals, Cummings said it was important for every citizen to be an animal lover on this issue, whether the animals are people's pets or indigenous wildlife.

"Animals don't have a say where you (people) discharge fireworks in their natural habitat."

Cummings said it is clear over time that fireworks have become deeply embedded in TT's culture and society over time.

Referring to an incident in East Port of Spain in 2023 which was described as "a fireworks war", Cummings said this could be regarded as a case where people took the usage of fireworks too far. He welcomed the use of a permit system for the use of fireworks and times for their use on occasions such as Old Year's Night.

"The permit system will ensure accountability." Cummings said another aspect of this issue which will need to be examined in due course is the purchase and supply of fireworks.

"We have to strike that balance."

Vieira said a tri-partisian approach would make the effect of the bill stronger. As he welcomed the laying of the bill before the Senate, Vieira disclosed he had been working on a private members' bill to address the issue of fireworks legislation. As an owner of three dogs, Vieira gave a personal account of the concerns he has for their well being whenever fireworks are being discharged.

He agreed with Jeremie's observations that today's fireworks have become more sophisticated and dangerous than their predecessors. Vieira told senators the discharge of these fireworks could be described by some people as a tactical military display. He recalled reports from the Emperor Valley Zoo, poultry farms and veterinary clinics about the distress which fireworks cause the animals there. Vieira said fireworks discharge can cause an entire flock of chickens to die from fright.

He agreed with Cummings about the purchase and supply of fireworks.

Vieira said it is a contradiction that fireworks suppliers spend considerable amounts of foreign exchange to import products which have little economic benefit while poultry farms and veterinary clinics provide meaningful employment for people.

"This imbalance must end."

The bill was unanimously passed with all 30 senators present voting for the bill, with none against and no abstentions.