Naparima complete SSFL triple crown with Intercol title

Naparima College players celebrate winning the Coca Cola National Intercol boys final at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, on December 10. - Photo by Innis Francis

Southern powerhouse Naparima College completed a clean sweep of 2025 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) titles after staving off Tobago’s Signal Hill 1-0 to lift the most coveted prized of them all, the Coca-Cola National Intercol.

A goalkeeping error from Signal Hill’s Kaleb Romeo in the 22nd minute gifted Naparima the lone goal of the contest, earning them a coveted triple crown (league, intercol south zone and national intercol titles).

For Signal Hill, misfortune struck for a second time against Naparima this season, as they also missed out on the league crown courtesy a 2-1 defeat to Naps in late November.

Naparima head coach Angus Eve was elated to deliver another trophy.

“It’s a proud moment today because of all the work we have done with the kids,” he said after the final whistle. “You could see that they really took it on board. They played some really good football. It seems that one team wanted to win and the other was trying just not to lose the match tonight. Credit to the guys, they’ve been very consistent.”

Naps looked the better team throughout the contest but there were almost heart-stopping moments in the final minutes of the second half, as Signal Hill’s substitute attackers J’Meke Watkins and Damario Henry kept on the hunt for the equaliser. However, it never came.

As early in as the seventh minute, Riquelme Phillips could have put Naps ahead, but he strayed offside and squandered a golden chance to go one-on-one with goalkeeper Romeo.

Signal Hill responded immediately with a long ball over the top, which Immanual Wright just fell short of reaching. The Tobagonians tried this route several times in the opening period, but it never produced any real threat to Naparima goalkeeper Mikhail Clement.

Another opportunity fell to Phillips in the 11th minute, but he slipped in the Signal Hill area while attempting a right-footed shot. Two minutes later, a low cross from Jaydon Caprietta forced Romeo into a lunging save to push the ball beyond the reach of Phillips’ boots in front of goal. Romeo came up big again in the 17th minute, charging out and pushing away a dipping, goal-bound corner.

Signal Hill’s ground attacks came close to testing Clement but the Naparima backline, as was customary throughout the season, stood firm. Naps right winger Arron Raymond was a constant threat down the flank with his quick feet and despite getting in some clean crosses, Romeo came up trumps on most occasions.

However, Romeo’s early heroics were dashed in the 22nd minute.

A low cross into the area from Jabari Rodriguez drifted closer to the goalkeeper, but he misjudged what should have been a routine save, and the ball slipped through his gloves, ricocheted off his legs, and rolled into the net for an own-goal.

The blunder seemed to damper his team’s spirits as Naps kept their slim advantage up to break.

When play resumed, after Coca Cola distributed an array of prizes to lucky patrons, Naps remained fixated on doubling their lead. Midfielder Jacob O’Reilly played distributor for the entire 90 minutes and for his work rate and consistency on the ball, he was adjudged man of the match.

O’Reilly linked up well with his front men throughout, but more often than not, the strikers pushed the ball too far ahead, allowing goalkeeper Romeo to come off his line and collect.

Chances came few and far between for the Tobagonians as the second half progressed, but when Watkins and Henry was introduced, they upped the ante.

Naparima survived some late scares, but goalie Clement and the sturdy backline of Jeremiah Daniel, Elijah Edwards and Antonio Hills were immovable.

At the blow of the final whistle, Naps’ hundreds of loyal fans erupted in celebration amid a small confrontation between opposing players on the field. After players were separated, Naparima’s squad ran to the stands and joined in the celebrations with their school band.

Clement stood high up, waving the Naps’ flag as his teammates jumped for joy, triple-crown in hand.