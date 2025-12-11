MIKTA: Partnering to strengthen multilateralism

Víctor Hugo Morales, Mexican Ambassador. -

In an era marked by humanitarian crises, climate emergencies, widening inequalities, and rapid technological transformation, nations must re-commit to the power of dialogue and collaboration. At this pivotal moment, MIKTA — a cross-regional partnership of Mexico, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, the Republic of Türkiye, and Australia — continues to demonstrate that cooperation among diverse nations can help shape a more resilient and peaceful world.

Formed in 2013, MIKTA brings together five middle-power countries that share open economies, strategic locations, and a commitment to inclusive growth and international co-operation. Together, they represent over half a billion people and almost ten per cent of global trade. What unites them is a strong belief that principled diplomacy, mutual respect, and adherence to international law are the foundations of global stability and prosperity.

A bridge between regions and ideas

MIKTA’s informal and flexible character enables it to serve as a bridge-builder — promoting understanding and connections across regions. Through dialogue, consultation, and joint action, MIKTA supports global efforts to promote peace, sustainable development, and the advancement of human rights.

Over the years, MIKTA members have worked together on issues such as climate action, public health, migration, gender equality, disaster-risk reduction, and digital transformation. These initiatives illustrate how middle-power nations can collaborate to strengthen the international rules-based system and generate practical solutions to global challenges. In a world often defined by polarisation, MIKTA offers a model of co-operation without confrontation.

Revitalising multilateralism

At the 28th MIKTA Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held alongside the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in 2025, ministers reaffirmed that multilateralism remains essential to maintaining international peace and security, promoting sustainable development, and advancing human rights. They recognised the need to confront poverty, inequality, and multiple environmental crises while upholding the principles of the UN Charter and international law. To this end, MIKTA ministers expressed their support for the need for UN reform under the UN80 Initiative, and their determination to work together, so that the UN can become an organisation that responds more effectively not only to today’s challenges but also to those of the future. MIKTA ministers also converged in that active participation and engagement of the young generation in international issues are crucial.

The Special Communique adopted on the occasion of this meeting and the 80th anniversary of the UN underscored that recent setbacks in compliance with international norms, the rise in humanitarian and environmental crises, and the acceleration pace of technological change call for renewed investment for the UN to become a more efficient, effective, and relevant body. MIKTA provides a valuable platform where diverse voices can come together to address these global challenges constructively.

Korea’s 2025 chairmanship

As Chair of MIKTA for 2025, the Republic of Korea is advancing the group’s vision through its three priorities:

1. Peacebuilding — ensure MIKTA plays a constructive role in advancing integrated and flexible peacebuilding efforts, enabling peace operations that effectively and efficiently adapt to the global environment;

2. Youth empowerment — make efforts to integrate voices of the youth into decision-making, playing a leading role in translating into action the commitments made in the Pact for the Future and its annex, the Declaration on Future Generations;

3. Accelerating progress in achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs) — facilitate implementation of the SDGs through development cooperation and foster innovative solutions to sustainable development.

Through these priorities, Korea aims to reinforce MIKTA’s role as a dynamic platform for collaboration — one that bridges regions, amplifies diverse perspectives, and encourages practical cooperation on global challenges. For the Caribbean, home to many small island developing states (SIDS) where climate resilience, democracy, and sustainable development remain top priorities, MIKTA’s pragmatic commitment to peace, youth, and SDGs strongly resonates.

Together, MIKTA countries will continue to uphold the principles of dialogue, inclusiveness, and mutual respect — demonstrating that cooperation among diverse nations can build a fairer, safer, and more sustainable world for all.

This column was jointly submitted by Mexican Ambassador Víctor Hugo Morales, Indonesian Ambassador Fikry Cassidy, Korean Ambassador Seijoong Kwon, Turkish Ambassador Ayşe Selcan Şanli and Australian High Commissioner Sonya Koppe.