Marketing in 2026: The biggest shift we’ve seen in a decade

Social media usage has started to dip globally. Users are scrolling less and with more intent. -

For the last 15 years, marketing revolved around one idea: dominate social media. If you posted enough, engaged enough, and hacked the algorithms enough, you could win attention and drive growth. But heading into 2026, that era is ending — not because social media has disappeared, but because the way people use the internet has fundamentally changed.

We are entering the biggest marketing transformation of our time, driven by declining social media usage, the rise of AI as the new search engine, and a complete re-wiring of how consumers make decisions and purchases. Businesses that continue using the old playbook will struggle. Those who understand what’s shifting will have a massive competitive advantage.

Here’s what’s changing — and what it means for your marketing in 2026.

1. Social media has peaked — and time spent is declining

For the first time since the early 2010s, global social media usage has started to dip. The average time spent on platforms has fallen year over year, especially among younger audiences. The feed is no longer the centre of people’s digital lives — it's one of many competing spaces alongside streaming, podcasts, private messaging, gaming, and now AI tools.

People aren’t quitting social media; they’re simply scrolling less, and scrolling with more intention. They’re tired of repetitive content, misinformation, and the endless push of algorithmic noise.

This means relying on “posting every day” as your main marketing strategy is no longer enough. Social media is no longer the engine — it is now just one distribution channel among many.

2. AI is becoming the new front door of the internet

The biggest shift of 2026 is the rise of AI as the primary place people go to search, research, compare, and make decisions.

Consumers are now asking AI tools questions they previously would’ve typed into Google or looked up on YouTube:

• “What’s the best phone under $500?”

• “Which dentist in my area has the highest ratings?”

• “What’s the best accounting software for a small business?”

But here’s the real disruption:

AI doesn’t give users 10 links to click. It gives them the answer — directly.

This means your brand must not only exist online…

It must exist in AI.

And as agentic commerce rolls out, people will soon be able to:

• research inside AI

• compare inside AI

• ask follow-up questions

• and purchase inside AI without ever going to your website

If your product information, descriptions, reviews, and structured data aren’t optimized for AI retrieval, you simply won’t show up in the results. This is the new battle for visibility — and most businesses aren’t ready.

3. Consumers now trust AI recommendations over influencers

It sounds shocking, but it’s already happening:

Consumers now rate AI as more trustworthy than social media influencers for product recommendations.

This makes sense when you consider how much influencer trust has collapsed:

• pay-for-play promotions

• undisclosed brand deals

• repetitive “viral format” videos

• scandals and misinformation

• visible bias

AI, in contrast:

• isn’t “influenced” by brand partnerships

• pulls from thousands of sources

• gives balanced comparisons

• explains pros and cons

• remembers context from previous questions

This flips the entire influencer era on its head.

Trust is no longer purchased — it’s earned through transparency, credibility, and data.

4. The buying journey is shorter, faster, and AI-driven

Consumers used to follow a long path: awareness → research → comparison → reviews → decision.

Today?

One conversation with AI can collapse the entire journey into a single session.

People are now discovering products through:

• AI chat

• Reddit threads

• YouTube explainers

• Private communities

• WhatsApp groups

• Micro-influencers

• Niche reviews

• Offline experiences

Your website and social media still matter, but they are no longer the first or most important touchpoints. The real discovery now happens in conversations, not feeds.

5. Trust is the new currency

In a world saturated with AI-generated content, misinformation, deepfakes, and generic “thought leadership,” trust becomes your competitive edge.

Consumers are gravitating toward brands and creators who show:

• real human experience

• transparency

• consistent expertise

• behind-the-scenes context

• community-driven validation

You can no longer win by being everywhere.

You win by being credible.

6. Ecosystems beat algorithms

Businesses that succeed in 2026 will not depend on social platforms alone. They are building ecosystems:

• Email newsletters

• YouTube channels

• Private communities

• Podcasts

• Offline events

• WhatsApp broadcasts

• Strong websites with structured content

Algorithms are unreliable.

Your ecosystem is an asset.

So what should you be doing now?

To prepare for 2026, brands should:

• Optimise their content and product data for AI discovery

• Build trust through deeper, higher-quality content

• Show the humans behind the business

• Invest in owned platforms and ecosystems

• Create offline and hybrid experiences

• Build communities instead of chasing followers

• Focus on being findable inside AI, not just on social media

The businesses that embrace this shift will thrive.

Those that cling to the 2018–2022 playbook will slowly disappear from the digital landscape.

The future of marketing is already here — and 2026 will make the transformation impossible to ignore.