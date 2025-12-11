Guyana: Seized oil tanker was illegally flying our flag

This image from video posted on US Attorney General Pam Bondi's X account, and partially redacted by the source, shows an oil tanker being seized by US forces off the coast of Venezuela, December 10. - AP

The Maritime Administration Department of Guyana (MARAD) said a crude oil tanker seized off the coast of Venezuela on December 10 was "falsely flying" Guyana's flag in international waters.

A post on MARAD's Facebook page at 9.04 pm said that MARAD observed the "proliferation and unacceptable trend" of the unauthorised use of the Guyana flag by vessels not registered in Guyana.

"Today, the Government of the US informed the Guyana MARAD that they have encountered the Motor Tanker SKIPPER (ex-ADISA), IMO Number 9304667, in international waters. It was falsely flying the Guyana flag, as it is not registered in Guyana," the statement said.

"MARAD will continue to reach out to and work with international partners and other maritime agencies to identify, pursue, and take firm action against any unauthorised use of the Guyana flag."

No further information was given on the issue.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump announced the seizure by US forces.

Several media outlets reported the seizure of the large crude carrier Skipper and MARAD's comments.

The seizure comes after the US has built up military forces in the Southern Caribbean, which the Trump administration said is part of the fight against narco-terrorism.

The Maduro-led administration has repeatedly denied being part of drug trafficking and insists that the US is trying to oust the government to take control of Venezuela's natural resources, particularly its oil.

Trump, in a meeting at the White House on December 10 said, "As you probably know, we've just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela. Largest one ever seized, actually. And other things are happening," he said.

"I assume we're going to keep the oil from the ship."

After Trump's announcement, US Attorney General Pamela Bondi via X (formerly Twitter) said the US authorities, including the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Coast Guard, executed a seizure warrant on the tanker "used to transport sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran."

The post added, "For multiple years, the oil tanker has been sanctioned by the US due to its involvement in an illicit oil shipping network supporting foreign terrorist organisations."

"This seizure, completed off the coast of Venezuela, was conducted safely and securely—and our investigation alongside the Department of Homeland Security to prevent the transport of sanctioned oil continues."